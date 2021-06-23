Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies game no. 74 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Chris Flexen

By Joelle Milholm
Purple Row
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI heard a song I hadn’t in a long time the other day and it just seems to tell the story of Kyle Freeland’s struggles in 2021. It’s some good old Frank Sinatra and the biggest line that stood out was …. Oops, there goes another problem. Oops, there goes...

www.purplerow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Chris Flexen
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Padres#First Pitch#Mlb Tv Radio#Knrv 1150#Spanish#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: What to know about 2021’s fireworks games

With the return of capacity crowds at Coors Field will come another summer tradition for Colorado Rockies fans: Fireworks. Here’s what you need to know about the Colorado Rockies fireworks games at Coors Field in 2021. The Colorado Rockies will host three games that conclude with fireworks displays. Note that...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in no-decision

Freeland didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mariners after tossing six innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits and a walk while fanning seven. Freeland has been struggling mightily during most of the season, but he delivered an improved effort this time around and delivered his first quality start of the campaign. This was just the second time Freeland allowed less than three runs in an outing, but he still owns an inflated 7.76 ERA across six outings (26.2 innings). He's scheduled to take the ball again during the weekend series at the Brewers.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Posts another quality start

Flexen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies despite tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning six. Flexen has looked excellent over his last few outings and has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last five appearances while posting four quality starts in that span. The four-year veteran improved his ERA to 3.87 with another strong outing, and he will try to keep this blistering form going when he takes the ball next. His upcoming outing is scheduled for next week at Toronto.
MLBFort Morgan Times

Rockies spoil Kyle Freeland’s best outing of the season, fall 2-1 in Seattle

Kyle Freeland did his job. It was the rest of the Rockies who were responsible for yet another road loss. The Rockies fell 2-1 to the Mariners Tuesday night, dropping their record to 30-44 on the season and just 5-28 away from Coors Field. Colorado’s feeble offense managed just four hits as the Rockies dropped their third straight game.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: 2021 All-Star Game jerseys a swing and a miss

DENVER, CO - MAY 13: A general view of the scoreboard featuring the All-Star Game logo during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Major League Baseball unveiled the jerseys for this year’s...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Why Chicago Cubs will be watching the Colorado Rockies game series

The Chicago Cubs starting pitching team were considered to be their overall weakness this season. Overall on the campaign, the Chicago team have a starter's ERA of 4.63, which was ranked 19th but June 1 saw their starters develop worse as they were only able to register an ERA of 5.21, which dropped to 22nd in rank.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies trivia: Do you know these All-Star Game facts?

With the 2021 All-Star Game coming to Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13, it’s time to test your knowledge to see how well you know your Colorado Rockies All-Star Game trivia. In this article, we will not only dive into questions about the Rockies who have participated in past All-Star Games, but we’ll also throw out some trivia about the 1998 Midsummer Classic, which marked the last time the All-Star Game came to Denver.
MLBfangraphs.com

Chris Flexen, Now With Strikeouts

A former Mets farmhand who amassed 68 innings in the Majors before pitching for a season in KBO (Korea) last season, Chris Flexen 플렉센 signed with the Mariners this past offseason as a real mystery man. Incredibly, he actually entered the 2021 season with more walks allowed than strikeouts during his short MLB career, but a 28% strikeout rate versus just a 6.4% walk rate in Korea suggested that maybe something had changed. So suddenly he was an interesting flyer in fantasy leagues with the possibility he learned something overseas that would translate back to the Majors. That certainly didn’t happen over his first eight starts, but things might be clicking now, as we’ll see over his last five starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Avoids significant injury

Freeland left Monday's start against the Pirates due to cramping, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Initial reports are positive for the southpaw after exiting early Monday, and the team is optimistic this won't be a long-term injury, per Harding. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
MLBneworleanssun.com

Colorado seeks to turn off rocky road vs. Brewers

While the Milwaukee Brewers continue to surge, the Colorado Rockies still have trouble winning on the road. The Brewers can match a season high with their fifth consecutive win by completing a three-game series sweep of the visiting Rockies on Sunday. First in the National League Central, Milwaukee has won...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies' Kyle Freeland sustains apparent leg injury vs. Pirates

Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland exited Monday's game in Denver against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent left leg injury. Freeland reached on a fielding error by Pittsburgh left-hander Tyler Anderson with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freeland advanced to third base two batters later on a double by Yonathan Daza, however the pitcher appeared to favor his left leg as he approached the bag.
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Diaz, Freeland lead Rockies over Pirates

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Monday. Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-theshoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track in a game dubbed […]
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Injury updates and pitching probables vs. Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Before the Colorado Rockies series (and season) finale with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to end their five-game, seven-day road trip, we spoke with Rockies manager Bud Black on the field at American Family Field in Milwaukee and he provided us with some updates on some of the Rockies injured players.
MLBBrush News Tribune

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland exits series opener against Pirates with leg cramp

Kyle Freeland was forced to leave in the middle of a gem Monday afternoon at Coors Field, but Rockies fans need not worry. The Colorado southpaw had thrown five shutout innings against the Pirates before he exited the homestand opener with a leg cramp. The injury occurred when Freeland was running the bases, but he plans to be back on the mound for his next scheduled start.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: No-decision in loss

Flexen did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts across five innings. Flexen served up a two-run double to Marcus Semien in the second frame, then worked his way into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy