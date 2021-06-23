Colorado Rockies game no. 74 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Chris Flexen

A former Mets farmhand who amassed 68 innings in the Majors before pitching for a season in KBO (Korea) last season, Chris Flexen 플렉센 signed with the Mariners this past offseason as a real mystery man. Incredibly, he actually entered the 2021 season with more walks allowed than strikeouts during his short MLB career, but a 28% strikeout rate versus just a 6.4% walk rate in Korea suggested that maybe something had changed. So suddenly he was an interesting flyer in fantasy leagues with the possibility he learned something overseas that would translate back to the Majors. That certainly didn’t happen over his first eight starts, but things might be clicking now, as we’ll see over his last five starts.