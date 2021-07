All fans of the Detroit Pistons have some “hot takes” they wish they could take back, or in my case scrubbed from the Internet forever. But I am a person who likes to own up to them, especially when they can make me laugh. From Rodney Stuckey to Jason Maxiell to Andre Drummond, almost every Pistons’ fan has made an absurd statement that looks even more so with the advantage of hindsight.