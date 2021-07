The sheer Loki-ness of Disney+'s Loki cannot be understated. It's not just that Tom Hiddleston has revived the character since his untimely death in Avengers: Infinity War and is playing him to the hilt. It's that there are two of them, dueling Lokis, male and female. (Thankfully, the female variation has renamed herself Sylvie to help everyone keep their Lokis straight.) But a new theory has started making the rounds that perhaps these Lokis aren't all there is to Loki. There's a low-key sign there could be three Lokis, with yet another manipulating things from behind the scenes. Is this Loki a Time-Keeper? Let's try and straighten out this timeline of possibilities.