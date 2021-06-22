Colgan's Crossland caps career with player of the year honor

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kaitlin Crossland’s mantle at home continues to fill up.

On Monday afternoon, the St. Mary’s Colgan senior ace was tabbed as the Sports in Kansas Class 2A Player of the Year.

A senior, Crossland went an impressive 20-2 in the cycle while compiling a 1.45 ERA and 205 strikeouts as the Panthers’ claimed their second straight state championship this spring.

Crossland also proved to be a productive hitter, collecting 12 doubles, four triples and eight long balls. Crossland drove in an eye-popping 40 runs.

Colgan’s Ashley and Allie Marietta earned first-team all-state honors by Sports in Kansas. The publication also named Frontenac’s Mia Brown (first), Heather Arnett (first), Abi Beaman (first) and Annie Lee (second) to the 3A all-state team.

In addition, Riley (first) and Blayze McNemar (second) of Galena earned all-state honors.

Columbus’ Aubree Saporito (second) and Kaitlyn Simpson (second) received all-state recognition.

In Class 5A, Pittsburg infielder Kali Terry earned second-team all-state honors.