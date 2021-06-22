Cancel
Good on Paper: A Mostly True Love Story

By Danielle Solzman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Iliza Shlesinger draws on her own experiences in Good on Paper and turns her catharsis into a comedic work of art. Iliza Shlesinger not only stars in this film but she cleverly wrote the script, too. When it comes to comedy, there’s a way of bringing catharsis into work whether it’s on stage or in a script. On screen, she plays a role that’s not too far from who she is in a real life: a stand-up comedian. Where things stretch from the truth a bit is that Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger) is still trying to get a break on TV or the movies. Singer may be a well-known comedian like Shlesinger but in terms of occupation, that’s where the differences end. I like what Iliza Schlesinger does with the role and would love to see more leading roles in the future.

