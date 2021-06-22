Good on Paper: A Mostly True Love Story

A lot of people have regrets in their lives, it’s natural, we’re human after all, and mistakes are made sometimes that we don’t intend but have to live with anyway. If any human being tells you they don’t have any regrets in life it usually means that they don’t have any huge regrets that they can’t live with, or they’re possibly very naive and even a bit narcissistic in their way of thinking. A lot of people know that Will Smith has a pretty healthy ego, but even he can admit that there are moments in his life when he does wish that he would have done things differently. In the movie Six Degrees of Separation, which was one of his earliest attempts at something bigger than TV back in the 90s. In fact, this was the movie he starred in before he stepped it up and went on to his Bad Boys fame with Martin Lawrence. His role as Paul, a con artist that gained the confidence of many rich, well-to-do families and couples, was one that a lot of people might have missed simply because he wasn’t a big star yet. But it was also a role that could have been pivotal had he completed one scene as he’d originally intended.