Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Novel Algorithms Merge Ground- and Space-based Data to Forecast Air Pollution Events

NASA
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting What We Breathe (PWWB) A NASA-sponsored research team is developing new machine-learning software that uses data from satellites and ground-based sensors to forecast air pollution events in Los Angeles. Soon, this software will become publicly available, potentially enabling cities all over the world to warn residents about impending pollution and advise them to take precautionary measures that could prevent numerous health concerns.

science.nasa.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Algorithms#Clean Air#Pwwb#Nasa#Esto#Usgs#Terra Modis#La S Broadband#Landsat#The Obama Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Technology
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Helps Map Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns on Harmful Air Pollution

Changes in simulated PM 2.5 in China during the lockdown periods due to meteorology and emissions. The image on the left shows 2020-2019 concentrations due to meteorology with emissions from transportation held constant. The image on the right combines the effects of meteorology with a 50% transportation emission reduction. Credits: NASA's Earth Observatory.
SciencePhys.org

Improved algorithms help scientists monitor wildfires from space

Raging wildfires pump tiny pollutants into the air, degrading air quality across vast areas. These pollutants, or aerosols, can soar high into the atmosphere at the tops of smoke plumes or creep close to the ground where they pose a health risk to humans. To accurately track these pollutants and their spread, scientists need accurate monitoring systems that can see the whole picture.
Environmentmediapost.com

Bloomberg Teams With Volta For Digital Place-Based Pollution Scores, Updated Daily

In a content partnership representing the ultimate synergy, place-based digital ad-supported electric vehicle charging stations network Volta has struck a deal to feed Bloomberg Media's "air pollution scoreboard" data and graphics on its charging station screens. The "Bloomberg Green" content will be updated daily on Volta screens in major cities,...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Researchers Look Into Extreme Fire Weather

When the Thomas Fire raged through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in December 2017, Danielle Touma, at the time an earth science researcher at Stanford, was stunned by its severity. Burning for more than a month and scorching 440 square miles, the fire was then considered the worst in California’s history.
Healthajmc.com

Algorithms Using Administrative Data Found to Be Accurate at Detecting AECOPD Events

Validity assessments revealed that 2 algorithms utilizing administrative claims data and electronic medical records were accurate at identifying moderate and severe events signaling acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD). A study evaluating 2 utilization-based algorithms designed to detect moderate and severe acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease...
Computersarxiv.org

On a novel training algorithm for sequence-to-sequence predictive recurrent networks

Neural networks mapping sequences to sequences (seq2seq) lead to significant progress in machine translation and speech recognition. Their traditional architecture includes two recurrent networks (RNs) followed by a linear predictor. In this manuscript we perform analysis of a corresponding algorithm and show that the parameters of the RNs of the well trained predictive network are not independent of each other. Their dependence can be used to significantly improve the network effectiveness. The traditional seq2seq algorithms require short term memory of a size proportional to the predicted sequence length. This requirement is quite difficult to implement in a neuroscience context. We present a novel memoryless algorithm for seq2seq predictive networks and compare it to the traditional one in the context of time series prediction. We show that the new algorithm is more robust and makes predictions with higher accuracy than the traditional one.
AstronomyNASA

Probing a 100-Year-Old Theory of Plasma Motion for the First Time with NASA’s MMS

Plasma – a fourth state of matter after solid, liquid, and gas where particles have split into charged ions and electrons – is the most common form of matter in the universe. It’s somewhat rare on Earth, but it makes up 99% of the matter in the visible universe. Despite its prevalence, scientists haven’t been able to observationally verify a foundational theory describing how plasma moves in response to electric and magnetic forces. Until now.
Aerospace & Defenseelpasoheraldpost.com

NASA satellites aid vegetation research at NMSU

While rangelands and NASA may seem like an unlikely pair, Lara Prihodko, a college associate professor of animal and range sciences at New Mexico State University, is currently working on two projects featuring the collaboration. Prihodko and other researchers from NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences have turned to satellites to learn more about Earth’s vegetation.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An MPI-based Algorithm for Mapping Complex Networks onto Hierarchical Architectures

Processing massive application graphs on distributed memory systems requires to map the graphs onto the system's processing elements (PEs). This task becomes all the more important when PEs have non-uniform communication costs or the input is highly irregular. Typically, mapping is addressed using partitioning, in a two-step approach or an integrated one. Parallel partitioning tools do exist; yet, corresponding mapping algorithms or their public implementations all have major sequential parts or other severe scaling limitations. In this paper, we propose a parallel algorithm that maps graphs onto the PEs of a hierarchical system. Our solution integrates partitioning and mapping; it models the system hierarchy in a concise way as an implicit labeled tree. The vertices of the application graph are labeled as well, and these vertex labels induce the mapping. The mapping optimization follows the basic idea of parallel label propagation, but we tailor the gain computations of label changes to quickly account for the induced communication costs. Our MPI-based code is the first public implementation of a parallel graph mapping algorithm; to this end, we extend the partitioning library ParHIP. To evaluate our algorithm's implementation, we perform comparative experiments with complex networks in the million- and billion-scale range. In general our mapping tool shows good scalability on up to a few thousand PEs. Compared to other MPI-based competitors, our algorithm achieves the best speed to quality trade-off and our quality results are even better than non-parallel mapping tools.
Softwarearxiv.org

Scalable Feature Subset Selection for Big Data using Parallel Hybrid Evolutionary Algorithm based Wrapper in Apache Spark

In this paper, we propose a wrapper for feature subset selection (FSS) based on parallel and distributed hybrid evolutionary algorithms viz., parallel binary differential evolution and threshold accepting (PB-DETA), parallel binary threshold accepting and differential evolution (PB-TADE) under the Apache Spark environment. Here, the FSS is formulated as a combinatorial optimization problem. PB-TADE comprises invoking two optimization algorithms i.e., TA and BDE in tandem in every iteration, while in PB-DETA, BDE is invoked first before TA takes over in tandem in every iteration. In addition to these hybrids, parallel binary differential evolution (P-BDE), is also developed to investigate the role played by TA and for baseline comparison. For all the three proposed approaches, logistic regression (LR) is used to compute the fitness function namely, the area under ROC curve (AUC) score. The effectiveness of the parallel and distributed wrappers is assessed over five large datasets of varying feature space dimension pertaining to the cyber security and biology domains. It is noteworthy that the PB-TADE turned out to be statistically significant compared to P-BDE and PB-DETA. The speed up is reported with respect to the sequential version of the three wrappers. Average AUC score obtained, most repeated feature subsets, feature subsets with least cardinality having best AUC score are also reported. Further, our proposed methods outperformed the state-of-the-art results, wherever the results were reported.
AgricultureLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Advances in remote sensing aid wheat variety development through drone flights

Technological advances that allow scientists to peer inside the genes of a wheat plant far outpace the progress plant physiologists have made at examining complex biological processes using high resolution imaging, but that is starting to change as more research funding becomes available. Gopal Kakani, an unmanned aerial systems phenotyping...
Sciencearxiv.org

Shared Data and Algorithms for Deep Learning in Fundamental Physics

Lisa Benato, Erik Buhmann, Martin Erdmann, Peter Fackeldey, Jonas Glombitza, Nikolai Hartmann, Gregor Kasieczka, William Korcari, Thomas Kuhr, Jan Steinheimer, Horst Stöcker, Tilman Plehn, Kai Zhou. We introduce a collection of datasets from fundamental physics research -- including particle physics, astroparticle physics, and hadron- and nuclear physics -- for supervised...
AnimalsEurekAlert

Air pollution from wildfires impacts ability to observe birds

As smoky air becomes more common during Washington's wildfire season, many wildlife enthusiasts wonder: What happens to the birds?. Few studies have looked at wildfire smoke impacts on animals, let alone birds. And as Washington and the larger West Coast continue to experience more massive wildfires and smoke-filled air, understanding how birds are affected by smoke -- and how air pollution may influence our ability to detect birds -- are important factors for bird conservation.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Sublinear-Space Approximation Algorithms for Max r-SAT

In the Max $r$-SAT problem, the input is a CNF formula with $n$ variables where each clause is a disjunction of at most $r$ literals. The objective is to compute an assignment which satisfies as many of the clauses as possible. While there are a large number of polynomial-time approximation algorithms for this problem, we take the viewpoint of space complexity following [Biswas et al., Algorithmica 2021] and design sublinear-space approximation algorithms for the problem.
Computersarxiv.org

Distributed adaptive algorithm based on the asymmetric cost of error functions

In this paper, a family of novel diffusion adaptive estimation algorithm is proposed from the asymmetric cost function perspective by combining diffusion strategy and the linear-linear cost (LLC), quadratic-quadratic cost (QQC), and linear-exponential cost (LEC), at all distributed network nodes, and named diffusion LLCLMS (DLLCLMS), diffusion QQCLMS (DQQCLMS), and diffusion LECLMS (DLECLMS), respectively. Then the stability of mean estimation error and computational complexity of those three diffusion algorithms are analyzed theoretically. Finally, several experiment simulation results are designed to verify the superiority of those three proposed diffusion algorithms. Experimental simulation results show that DLLCLMS, DQQCLMS, and DLECLMS algorithms are more robust to the input signal and impulsive noise than the DSELMS, DRVSSLMS, and DLLAD algorithms. In brief, theoretical analysis and experiment results show that those proposed DLLCLMS, DQQCLMS, and DLECLMS algorithms have superior performance when estimating the unknown linear system under the changeable impulsive noise environments and different types of input signals.
AstronomyNASA

NASA Science Live: International Asteroid Day

At NASA, every day is asteroid day. From the many missions journeying to asteroids in our solar system – some even returning samples to Earth – to the efforts to find, track and monitor near-Earth objects and protect our planet from potential impact hazards, NASA and its partners are always looking to the skies.
SpainNews-Medical.net

Studies evaluate the impact of mobility restrictions during lockdown on air quality in urban areas

Two studies led by María Morales Suárez Varela, group leader of the CIBERESP at the University of Valencia and professor of the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the academic institution, have evaluated the impact of mobility restrictions on air quality and polluting emissions, in Valencia and in three Italian cities. "The lockdown measures improved air quality in urban areas, but not as much as expected given the alleged contribution of traffic to ambient air pollution", explains the researcher.
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Air Pollution Reduces Trust In Others

A new three-part study shows that air pollution reduces our level of trust in others. Participants presented with landscape photos of polluted skies reported less social trust than those presented with clear skies. "Big data" collected from social media platforms showed that fewer positive emotions were expressed during polluted days.
AstronomyNASA

Massive, Young Star Bursts Into View

A young, high-mass star recently burst into view in a corner of the Cat’s Paw Nebula, a star-forming region of the Milky Way galaxy. The nascent star was previously invisible, hidden by tons of obscuring gas and dust. Now, it is the brightest source of infrared light in the entire cluster of young stars, and shines with the light of 50,000 Suns. NASA’s telescope on an airplane, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, studied the star’s outburst – the brightest and longest-lasting of its kind ever observed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy