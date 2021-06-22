Novel Algorithms Merge Ground- and Space-based Data to Forecast Air Pollution Events

In this paper, a family of novel diffusion adaptive estimation algorithm is proposed from the asymmetric cost function perspective by combining diffusion strategy and the linear-linear cost (LLC), quadratic-quadratic cost (QQC), and linear-exponential cost (LEC), at all distributed network nodes, and named diffusion LLCLMS (DLLCLMS), diffusion QQCLMS (DQQCLMS), and diffusion LECLMS (DLECLMS), respectively. Then the stability of mean estimation error and computational complexity of those three diffusion algorithms are analyzed theoretically. Finally, several experiment simulation results are designed to verify the superiority of those three proposed diffusion algorithms. Experimental simulation results show that DLLCLMS, DQQCLMS, and DLECLMS algorithms are more robust to the input signal and impulsive noise than the DSELMS, DRVSSLMS, and DLLAD algorithms. In brief, theoretical analysis and experiment results show that those proposed DLLCLMS, DQQCLMS, and DLECLMS algorithms have superior performance when estimating the unknown linear system under the changeable impulsive noise environments and different types of input signals.