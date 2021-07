The Los Angeles Rams had the number one defense in the league a year ago and despite losing coordinator, Brandon Staley, they are likely to have a top-five caliber defense under Raheem Morris. They were a great defense despite not having a consistent pass-rusher beyond Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd. In fact, the Rams haven’t really had anyone outside of those two that could generate pressure for years. Dante Fowler, Clay Matthews, Cory Littleton, and others have failed to become that guy on the team and yet the defense persisted.