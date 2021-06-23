Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rockets to pick second in upcoming NBA Draft

By Jeremy_Brener
The Dream Shake
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe basketball gods have finally shined down on the Houston Rockets. The NBA Draft lottery awarded the Rockets with the second pick in next month’s draft. The Rockets will pick after the Detroit Pistons, who won the NBA Draft lottery. This is the highest the Rockets have picked since the...

www.thedreamshake.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Yao Ming
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Drafts#The Detroit Pistons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: Should Houston Rockets select Evan Mobley or Jalen Green?

June 22nd at 7:30 PM CT was the tensest, most heart-pumping, and exciting moment of the season for Houston Rockets fans, and it had nothing to do with the NBA Playoffs. That was the day when the NBA announced if the Rockets would have the chance to draft a franchise-altering player in this year’s draft or drop all the way down to 18th and hope to find a diamond in the rough.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs Draft: If Evan Mobley is pick at #3, he should come off bench

With the 2021 NBA Draft now officially under a month away, it’s time to start talking about the Cleveland Cavaliers pick at number three. Cleveland got lucky and landed the third overall pick in the draft. Pundits throughout the NBA have been quietly saying this is the best rookie class in a while. Cade Cunningham, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy, is the overwhelming favorite to go to the Detroit Pistons with the number one pick. After that, all the dominoes begin to fall, beginning with the Houston Rockets at second overall.
NBAThe Dream Shake

Jalen Green’s draft stock appears to be rising

It wasn’t that long ago that it felt like Evan Mobley was the clear number two choice in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, as we inch closer to the big day on July 29, it seems that Jalen Green is not only gaining ground in many people’s eyes, he’s surpassed Mobley as the favorite to go second overall to the Houston Rockets after Cade Cunningham likely goes first overall (barring a surprise) to the Detroit Pistons.
NBAAt The Hive

NBA Mock Draft 2021, version 2.0

We’re going to a full first round this week, plus the 56th and 57th picks for our beloved Charlotte Hornets. The 2021 NBA Draft is now just 25 days away, and the rumors are slowly heating up. Over the past week, the Hornets have had quite a few prospects come...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Robert Horry Say They Will Never Root For The Clippers: "Hell No."

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Clippers are the only California-based team left in the fight for the title. Even still, there are some Californians who remain unwilling to root for them. Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Horry are among that group, as they revealed in a recent appearance on "The Big" podcast:
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Thunder trade lands Kemba Walker in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers made team history this year as they made the Western Conference Finals for the first-time in their 51-year history. They came very close to making their first NBA Finals appearance as well, but they were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, in large part because Kawhi Leonard was out.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy