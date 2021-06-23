Legal Notice Edgerton City

Case No.: CU2021-03 Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Conditional Use Permit of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit: