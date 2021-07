Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls found themselves hoping for a bit of luck in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Entering the lottery, the Bulls had a 20.3% chance to land in the top four picks and a 4.5% chance to come home with the no. 1 overall pick. If the Bulls’ pick landed in the top four, they would get to keep it. If not, it would go to the Orlando Magic by way of the Nikola Vucevic trade.