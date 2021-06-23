Philadelphia Eagles: Eric Wilson has some big shoes to fill

The Philadelphia Eagles have some hidden gems that shouldn’t be so hidden. As Philadelphia Eagles fans, we tend to forget that the players we cheer for on a week-in and week-out basis struggle with some of the same things the general public has to endure when we go to work. Sure, they might have more followers on Twitter than you have and a much cooler job description, but there are some things that are parallel between battling through your daily grind and what the Birds have to put up with.