Philadelphia Eagles: Eric Wilson has some big shoes to fill
Who is the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense?. In the past, that felt fairly obvious. From his signing in 2014 through the 2019 season, the answer had to be Malcolm Jenkins, the team’s ironman safety who led pre-game huddles, directed audibles, and served as the team’s defensive mouthpiece off the field. Before him, the honor probably belonged to DeMeco Ryans, the veteran middle linebacker Chip Kelly signed away from the Houston Texans to anchor the middle of his defense.section215.com