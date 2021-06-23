Cancel
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gets new overview trailer

By Brian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has shared a new five-minute overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Have a look at the video below. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases for Switch on July 16.

