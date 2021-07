Early this morning, Masahiro Sakurai had another massive character introduction for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. 45 minutes of Kazuya Mishima was shown, and Sakurai did the traditional run-through of all his skills. Kazuya is unlike any other fighter in the game and features way more moves than any other fighter in the game. Sakurai says this is because he wants to feel like you’re playing Tekken with him, however, his normal Tekken moves made him relatively weak compared to the other fighters .