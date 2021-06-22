Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Switch footage

Square Enix has announced that a NEO: The World Ends With You demo will be available on PS4 and Switch from June 25th. The demo will allow players to play through the first two days of the Reapers Game, and introduce the main protagonist Rindo as well as his friend Fret. Other characters will also make an appearance. There will be a handful of missions to engage in, pins to collect to alter various Psych abilities, and an introduction to the combat that will be present in the full game. Progress from the demo will carry over to the full game provided the demo is played on the same system. A new trailer for NEO: The World Ends With You has also been released.