Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Switch footage

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX releasing today, we now have gameplay from the Switch version. Take a look at the footage below. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is out on Switch both physically and digitally. Be sure to check out our previous coverage here.

nintendoeverything.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracle World Dx Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite Switch footage

With Pokemon Unite’s new network test having kicked off in Japan, we now have some proper footage of Pokemon Unite running on Switch. Have a look at a bunch of gameplay in the video below. Pokemon Unite launches for Switch in July. The mobile version is planned for September.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Trove, the free voxel world-builder MMO, is out now on Nintendo Switch

The gamigo group and Trion Worlds have announced that free voxel action MMO Trove is available now on Nintendo Switch. According to gamigo, the game has garnered 28 million players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox since originally launching six years ago, so you should hopefully not have trouble finding other people to play with. Trove involves adventure, world-building, and action combat with 16 playable classes (soon to be 17 with Bard, which is already available on PC).
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

14 Best Open World Switch Games [2021]

Exploring a large world full of possibilities is one of the best parts of being a gamer. In open-world games, you aren’t constrained by the main quest or locked away behind levels. Instead, you’re able to travel freely and engage with the world. The best open world switch games include...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

NEO: The World Ends With You demo will be available on PS4 and Switch from June 25th

Square Enix has announced that a NEO: The World Ends With You demo will be available on PS4 and Switch from June 25th. The demo will allow players to play through the first two days of the Reapers Game, and introduce the main protagonist Rindo as well as his friend Fret. Other characters will also make an appearance. There will be a handful of missions to engage in, pins to collect to alter various Psych abilities, and an introduction to the combat that will be present in the full game. Progress from the demo will carry over to the full game provided the demo is played on the same system. A new trailer for NEO: The World Ends With You has also been released.
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush, Worms Rumble, Alex Kidd, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Legend of Mana and LEGO Builder’s Journey hit the Switch

The list of publishers behind this week’s Switch eShop assortment reads like a ‘who’s who’ of gaming. There are new titles from Nintendo themselves, Square-Enix, Activision, SEGA, Team17, Outright Games, Merge Games and LEGO. Indie specialists eastasiasoft and Sometimes You have new games out this week too. We can’t forget the little guys.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Loopindex footage

Ratalakia Games and Somepx closed out the week by bringing Loopindex to Switch. For a look at the puzzle game, check out the footage below. Loopindex can be purchased digitally for Switch via the eShop. You can find more information and a trailer as part of our previous coverage here.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Super Destronaut DX-2 announced for Nintendo Switch, out this Friday

Ratalaika Games have announced their latest release for the Nintendo Switch: Super Destronaut DX-2, the latest game from Petite Games. It’s a retro space shooter, and it will be released this Friday (July 2nd) in both Europe and North America. It will cost only 4.99€ / $4.99. Here’s a trailer,...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (Nintendo Switch)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is a third-person shooter for the Nintendo Switch. It’s the latest spin-off of the cult-classic Earth Defense Force series that began in 2003. It’s also the first entry to find itself on a Nintendo console. Let’s find out if the wait was worth it. World...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

LoveKami: Useless Goddess footage

Following up on last year’s LoveKami: Divinity Stage, LoveKami: Useless Goddess was made available on Switch this week. Have a look at some footage below. LoveKami: Divinity Stage is live on the Switch eShop. More information and a trailer can be found here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Switch footage

With Doki Doki Literature Club Plus landing on Switch earlier today, we now have a proper look at the game running on Nintendo’s system. Have a look at some footage below. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus can be purchased digitally for Switch via the eShop – a physical version is planned for August 31. We have further details here.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Disgaea 6’, ‘Alex Kidd’, and More, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 28th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a handful of reviews for you to chew on. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny releases tomorrow, but we’ve got our assessment ready for your viewing pleasure today. Apart from that, there are also reviews of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Cyber Hook, and Together. Today’s batch of new releases isn’t very strong, but there is one game you might want to consider. Finally, we’ve got the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales for you to hem and haw over. Let’s go!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Onirike footage

Onirike arrives on the Switch eShop tomorrow. Check out some gameplay ahead of launch with the video below.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: Behold The World's Cutest Nintendo Switch Cartridge Case

There are plenty of options on the market when it comes to Nintendo Switch carry cases and storage solutions, but sometimes you just can't beat an adorable homemade effort that gets the job done just as nicely. Demonstrating our point perfectly is this wonderful little case from Instagram user, @thingamabobprints....
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

World’s End Club (Switch) Review

When new development studio Too Kyo Games was announced in 2017, it seemed like an exciting new opportunity. The company was formed by ex-Spike Chunsoft developers Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi, the creators of the cult-favourite visual novel franchises Danganronpa and Zero Escape, in the aftermath of those stories reaching their definitive endings. Both writers had been linked throughout their careers, with their games featuring similar premises of colourful characters trapped in life-or-death competitions under mysterious circumstances, and had amassed largely overlapping fanbases, so with the titles they had made their names off of getting definitive endings, branching off on their own to make something new together seemed like the exciting next step that their careers needed.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Destroy All Humans! Switch footage

Destroy All Humans! is almost here on Switch, and we now have some footage showing how the port is shaping up. View the gameplay below. Destroy All Humans! is due out for Switch on June 29. Head on over here for further coverage.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Super Destronaut DX-2 footage

Ratalakia Games and Petite Games have released Super Destronaut DX-2, a retro space shooter, on the Switch. View some footage in the video below. Super Destronaut DX-2 is currently up on the Switch eShop. We have more details and a trailer here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy