Fire weather danger continues with lack of moisture

Hot and dry weather will persist across northern California and keep our fire danger elevated this week. Dangerous heat returns late this week and is expected to continue through early next week. Our forecast continues to be dominated by high pressure off to our east that is building west into northern California. Hot and dry conditions will result in elevated fire danger today, and locally stronger winds will also be likely in Modoc County this afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for Modoc County from 3pm this afternoon through 9pm tonight. Dry fuels, low humidity, and gusty southwest winds will be the driving factors in that Red Flag Warning today. We have clear skies over northern California this morning, and it will be another day of sunny conditions ahead for our region. There will still be some impacts to our air quality in areas closest to our active fires today. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 60's in the foothills, and upper 40's to lower 60's in our mountain zones for the start of your Wednesday. Light winds out of the northeast are being observed this morning, but south winds will kick in again as we head into this afternoon. Humidity is projected to end up in the 8 to 23 percent range in the valley, but will be lower in areas closest to the Nevada and Oregon borders this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to end up in the 98 to 106 degree range in the valley, while foothill and Sierra locations end up in the mid 80's to mid 90's, and the Northern Mountains top out in the mid 90's to lower triple digits this afternoon. Our fire danger will stay in the moderate to high range due to the dry conditions.