Fire weather danger continues with lack of moisture

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Cheyenne released a report on Monday morning warning of an increased fire danger this week. Warm and dry air will dominate the region today and Wednesday. Relative humidity is expected to drop into the single digits, and wind could gust in the 30 to 40 mph range.

