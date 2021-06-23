15 Beach Umbrellas To Add To Your Summer Must-Have List
By now we hope you know that protecting yourself from harmful UV rays is pretty much priority numero uno when it comes to literally every single day of the year, but especially summer. And while you probably have a favorite SPF that you swear by, the perfect sun hat that doesn't give you hat hair and a pair of sunnies that are basically your BFF, why stop there? A beach umbrella that is your own personal shady spot (whether you're actually at the beach or just hanging out at the park) should be a staple in whatever bag you're taking along.