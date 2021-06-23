Jake Plummer will play a QB in planned Canadian football movie Kick, leading to questions about why a CFL QB wasn’t picked

Jake Plummer, who retired from the NFL during the 2007 offseason, still lives in Colorado and keeps tabs on the Denver Broncos. “I’ve been following those guys, I try to go to a few games a year and, of course, see my buddies down at the facility,” Plummer said during an interview with Broncos Wire about his upcoming movie, Kick. “That team treats me so well and the organization has always been there whenever I’ve needed anything. I still root for them.”