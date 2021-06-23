Cancel
NFL

Jake Plummer will play a QB in planned Canadian football movie Kick, leading to questions about why a CFL QB wasn’t picked

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of actors who have played football players, and there are plenty of football players who have had notable acting careers. It’s interesting, however, that when the differentiating point of a movie is that it’s going to be about Canadian football, it’s an American quarterback who never played in the CFL who’s announced as the first player picked for it. That’s what’s happened with planned movie Kick, with John Hodge of 3 Down Nation writing that former NFL QB Jake Plummer has joined that cast:

Isaiah Mustafa
#Cfl#Canadian Football League#American Football#Down Nation#The Hamilton Tiger Cats#Cfl#Cardinals
