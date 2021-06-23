Get to know ArtReach, CAM's signature program

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis/Facebook

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The museum can come to your school, you can come to the museum, or do both!

Contemporary Art Museum’s (CAM) signature ArtReach program provides various programs for teachers and students. They offer tours, workshops or special offerings, and CAM can connect with the classroom in multiple ways.

These programs are all free of charge and aim to increase access to the museum. But throughout pandemic, CAM programs will be virtual, until public health precautions are no longer necessary.

The Drop-In Workshops is where a museum educator leads visual literacy and art-making activities that took inspiration from the current exhibitions at the museum. This program is designed for different age groups and can be completed in 30 – 60 minutes. CAM will also provide project-specific supplies to the students whether in person or online.

They offer a virtual tour currently available for all ages, schools, community organizations and companies. Anyone interested in joining the virtual tour can fill out an online form and the CAM representative will be in touch to coordinate the virtual tour. Reservations are required a minimum of two weeks in advance. For more info, please email tours@camstl.org or call (314) 535–4660.

CAM also offers an intensive program by pairing teaching artists with middle and high school classrooms for deeper engagement.

Since 2017, CAM has partnered with Vashon High School to ensure a consistent art curriculum for students. The Resident Teaching Artists and CAM staff provide a weekly class and collaborate with students to create an annual exhibition at the museums.

CAM also provides K-12 educators with regular opportunities to develop their skills, network and resources, so they are able to continue their valuable work in the classroom and online.

