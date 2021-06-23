Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Get to know ArtReach, CAM's signature program

Posted by 
Steve Chao
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waLUw_0acWgMYp00
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis/Facebook

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The museum can come to your school, you can come to the museum, or do both!

Contemporary Art Museum’s (CAM) signature ArtReach program provides various programs for teachers and students. They offer tours, workshops or special offerings, and CAM can connect with the classroom in multiple ways.

These programs are all free of charge and aim to increase access to the museum. But throughout pandemic, CAM programs will be virtual, until public health precautions are no longer necessary.

The Drop-In Workshops is where a museum educator leads visual literacy and art-making activities that took inspiration from the current exhibitions at the museum. This program is designed for different age groups and can be completed in 30 – 60 minutes. CAM will also provide project-specific supplies to the students whether in person or online.

They offer a virtual tour currently available for all ages, schools, community organizations and companies. Anyone interested in joining the virtual tour can fill out an online form and the CAM representative will be in touch to coordinate the virtual tour. Reservations are required a minimum of two weeks in advance. For more info, please email tours@camstl.org or call (314) 535–4660.

CAM also offers an intensive program by pairing teaching artists with middle and high school classrooms for deeper engagement.

Since 2017, CAM has partnered with Vashon High School to ensure a consistent art curriculum for students. The Resident Teaching Artists and CAM staff provide a weekly class and collaborate with students to create an annual exhibition at the museums.

CAM also provides K-12 educators with regular opportunities to develop their skills, network and resources, so they are able to continue their valuable work in the classroom and online.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Steve Chao

Steve Chao

St Louis County, MO
10
Followers
56
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ports, news and neighborhood gossip

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Artreach#Cam#Contemporary Art Museum#Vashon High School#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Experience a rooftop fireworks night at 'City Nights: Electric Sky' by City Museum

SAINT LOUIS, MO — This year, City Museum is organizing a fireworks display event called ‘City Nights: Electric Sky’, aimed to spark a fun and joyous time in 2021. The notable museum in Missouri offers a perfect rooftop view for people to take in the view and scenery of the city. This event will mark the City Museum’s first City Night of the season and will be held on Sunday, July 4, starting from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the rooftop, for a 360 view of fireworks all across the skyline of St. Louis.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition at Saint Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS, MO — Mummies of the World: The Exhibition has the largest collection of real mummies and related artifacts, is currently at the Saint Louis Science Center. The exhibition features 40 real human and animal mummies. The collection also highlights 85 rare artifacts from across the globe, providing information on the lives of people and unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations. Mummies showcased include ancient mummies from South America, Europe and ancient Egypt dated as far back as 4,500 years.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Drive-In St. Louis shares 2021 schedule starting July 2nd

ST. LOUIS, MO — Drive-In St. Louis was launched in May of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring a sense of community through a shared experience. Drive-In St. Louis has helped over 4,000 area students graduate from high school in a socially distanced, safe environment. The program also allowed over 60,000 music and movie lovers to come together safely to listen to their favorite musical acts and see movies they cherish with family and friends.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis' Stories of Resistance

ST. LOUIS, MO — The “Stories of Resistance” exhibition will be on display from March 12 until August 15 at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. “Stories of Resistance” examines artistic forms of resistance from around the world. Through visual narratives, artists expand and bring to focus the abundance of conditions that kindle and inspire people to fight back. Drawings, installation, photography, painting, sculpture, and video enliven the entire museum area, both inside and out.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Missouri Botanical Garden Excels in Conservation Effort in this 21st Century

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Missouri Botanical Garden has been leading science conservation effort ever since the 18th century. With scientists from 35 countries of the six continent, the garden is one of the largest three conservation projects other than the New York Botanical Garden and Royal Botanical Garden, Kew (Outside London). It only had three (3) PhD in 1971, now it hosts nearly 50. It also has the assistance of nearly 45 technical support, 2000 graduate students, in effort to conduct research of the plants in the world.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Profile in Arts: Jordan Weber

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jordan Weber, born in 1984, is a Des Moines-based multidisciplinary artist and activist. He is an artist-in-residence at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN., currently residing in St. Louis through a collaborative project of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Washington University’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Equity (CRE2) and Sam Fox’s School of Design and Visual Art.