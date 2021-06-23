Cancel
MyRepublic targets enterprise, cybersecurity markets in Singapore

By Eileen Yu
ZDNet
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyRepublic is looking for new revenue in the enterprise space, where it says offers significant growth potential for the Singapore broadband services provider. It plans to ramp up its service offerings to better address this customer segment, with particular focus on cybersecurity where it may look to make acquisitions to plug product gaps.

www.zdnet.com
