Mental Health

Evil or Illness

azpbs.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment of mental illness over history has been trial and error and, today, doctors still search for answers. Follow the story of Cecilia McGough, who struggles with persistent hallucinations and delusions. Learn about Lorina Gutierrez's mysterious condition, referred to as 'Brain on Fire', and Virginia Fuchs, an Olympics-bound boxer living with OCD.

#Mental Illness
Mental Health
Health
