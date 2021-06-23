Mill Valley’s affordable housing initiative sparks community angst
Mill Valley will take a closer look at building a 40-unit affordable housing development on Hamilton Drive near Hauke Park. In a unanimous decision Monday, the City Council gave the nod toward exploring the idea despite a rift between residents both for and against the project. More than 550 written comments were submitted and two petitions have been launched. Monday’s public comment period went on for about two hours.www.marinij.com