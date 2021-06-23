Cancel
Mill Valley, CA

Mill Valley’s affordable housing initiative sparks community angst

By Lorenzo Morotti
Marin Independent Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMill Valley will take a closer look at building a 40-unit affordable housing development on Hamilton Drive near Hauke Park. In a unanimous decision Monday, the City Council gave the nod toward exploring the idea despite a rift between residents both for and against the project. More than 550 written comments were submitted and two petitions have been launched. Monday’s public comment period went on for about two hours.

