How Madison Beer And Vanessa Hudgens Conquered Their Skin Insecurities
This is not your typical celebrity beauty launch. The founders, Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer, need no introduction. However, these two entertainment industry powerhouses have created a thoughtful and detailed skincare line very much their own. With a focus on personalization, effectiveness, and unique skin needs, this line is truly inspired by personal beauty experiences—ones that often happen out of the public eye.