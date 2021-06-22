Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

Roberta Flack was establishing her now iconic brand in popular music. Flack's natural command of pop, soul, jazz, gospel, and more plus her gift for sublime interpretations of songs from a rainbow of sources found rich fruition on her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971). On June 25, both albums returned in remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary digital and vinyl editions that brim with the allure of a soon-to-be superstar forging a new and potent place informed by the African-American tradition in the musical mainstream. The two albums feature six revelatory unreleased tracks of songs by such star writers as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Lennon/McCartney, and Leon Russell. The releases continue in the vein of last year's Anniversary edition of Flack's debut, First Take, named one of 2020's best reissues by Rolling Stone.