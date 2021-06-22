Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Indiana Chamber of Commerce makes plans for the region

By DeSherion McBroom
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce leaders from across the region, look at the past to build towards the future in key areas. Progress has been made on the high school and collegiate level as far as graduation numbers but the problem has become retaining those graduates. Indiana Chamber president and CEO Kevin Brinegar say’s it’s not only about retaining residents but attracting new ones as well.

