Tyson Morlock was interviewed a day before his death regarding a pop-up swimming pool A man whose ingenious pop-up swimming pool kept the homeless cool during the recent heat wave was fatally stabbed in the same spot just one day later, according to Portland police. Officers identified Tyson L. Morlock as the man who was found stabbed in the inner eastside Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood at Division Street and Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard around 3:37 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. Despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, he died shortly thereafter in a nearby hospital, according to authorities. Morlock,...