Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Losing Out in Bidding Wars? 4 Ways To Make Your Offer More Competitive Without Spending Another Dime.

Posted by 
Lindsay Walston
Lindsay Walston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viSHV_0acWeZic00
RichLegg from Getty Images Signature

If you're like most buyers in today's housing market, you've lost a few bidding wars in your search for your dream home. You're definitely not alone. Homes in the Atlanta area are selling, on average, for over list price for the first time since this data was tracked. With inventory in such short supply, there are many more buyers than there are houses available. While your offer price matters, there are many other ways to make your offer more attractive to a seller. Here are 4 that won't cost you an extra dime:

*Full disclosure before we begin* I am a real estate agent in Atlanta and am speaking to the current market and contract terms in my specific area. These suggestions may not be relevant or apply in all states so I would absolutely recommend consulting a local real estate professional for regional specific advice.

1. Tailor Your Offer - Every home seller is different. Some sellers may want a quick closing while others may want a little more time in their home. Make sure your agent does their homework so that the offer you submit hits the seller's highest priorities. You'd be surprised how often that doesn't happen.

2. Up Your Earnest Money - Deals are falling through right and left for many reasons. While earnest money totaling 1% of your offer price may have cut it in the past, a higher percentage shows you're serious and less likely to walk away from the contract. The good news is that unless you back out outside of your due diligence, all of this money goes towards your closing expenses.

3. Get Fully Approved for a Mortgage - The truth is, fewer contingencies win. Getting fully approved for a mortgage will allow you to remove the financing contingency from your offer, which is a big deal. Plus, it comes with very little risk.

4. Consider "Right to Request Repairs" - A typical offer includes a defined number of due diligence days in which you can decide not to buy the house for just about any reason under the sun. This period is a high-risk time for the seller, especially with a much higher percentage of offers falling through compared to previous years. A great compromise is the "right to request repairs." This compromise protects you by still allowing you to do an inspection and negotiate accordingly if something serious comes back, but it is also more attractive to the seller because the only reason you can terminate the contract is if you cannot come to an agreement on the repairs needed.

The current housing market is ultra-competitive. While money talks, these four suggestions are (relatively) easy ways to make your offer more competitive without spending an extra dime. Good luck in your house hunt!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Lindsay Walston

Lindsay Walston

Atlanta, GA
27
Followers
20
Post
561
Views
ABOUT

I initially discovered a love of real estate through her own experiences purchasing and flipping our first home in Roswell several years ago. As a REALTOR® with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, I strive to exceed the expectations of my clients by providing an innovative and personalized real estate experience. I love helping home buyers envision the potential of a space to create their dream home, whether they are purchasing their first home or their 10th. I also enjoy helping home sellers maximize their investment through intentional staging, home preparation, and creative marketing strategy. A data and research nerd, Lindsay is always up to date on market trends and believes in the value of strong market knowledge in advocating for her clients.

 https://www.lindsaywalston.com/news-and-resources
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Real Estate Agent#Getty Images Signature#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Lindsay Walston

Is it REALLY A Good Time To Buy A House Right Now?

Yes, this year has been a wild one, to say the least, so it’s completely normal that there are concerns about the status of the housing market and the safety of packing up and moving your family, especially if you don’t have to. The truth is, whether you are renting an apartment or own a home, the answer is the same; it depends.
Posted by
Lindsay Walston

Why for Sale by Owner Will Actually Cost You Money

In a sellers’ market, some homeowners might be tempted to try to sell their house on their own (known as For Sale By Owner, or FSBO) instead of working with a real estate professional. When the inventory of homes for sale is as low as it is today, it may feel like buyers are eager to snatch up virtually any house that comes to market. This perception makes it even more tempting to FSBO. As a result, some sellers think selling their house on their own will be a breeze and will save them a ton of money. Let’s talk about why this decision may actually cost you more in the long run.
Posted by
Lindsay Walston

What’s Going On With the Housing Market? Why Inventory Is Still at Record Lows

With home prices soaring to record levels and double-digit appreciation in home values over the last year, you'd think the housing market would have been flooded with new inventory by now. However, inventory is still at record lows with the greater Atlanta area hovering around 1.1 months of inventory since the beginning of the year. While many homeowners might be tempted to sell their houses due to record high sales prices, there are four consistent reasons people hesitate.
Travelrealtybiznews.com

Buyers face less bidding wars as competition eases

There are signs that competition among buyers in the red hot housing industry is easing, though the market still remains much more competitive than in recent years. A recent report from digital real estate brokerage Redfin has shed light on the reduced demand for mortgage application purchases in May. In other words, there were slightly less people applying for mortgages that month.
Portland, ORInman.com

How I won a 20-offer bidding war for my client

Broker Sarah Renard shares several steps agents can take to help their buyers bat against fierce competitors in the housing market. Bidding wars have become a common occurrence in markets across the country, fueled by low supply and high demand. Redfin reported that 70.4 percent of home offers written by...
Posted by
Lindsay Walston

Looking To Add Value to Your Home? Here Are 5 Projects With the Highest and Lowest Return on Investment

Considering remodeling your home? Not all remodeling projects are created equal. While you might assume that you can recoup the costs of a remodel in an increased home value (or future sales price), the truth is some projects have a much higher return on investment than others. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) published the Remodeling Impact Report which studied the average return on investment of the most common remodeling projects. You might be surprised which projects had the highest return on investment, and which had the lowest:
Posted by
Lindsay Walston

Selling Your Home? Doing These 8 Things Will Get You More Money

Professional stagers can do some incredible work. They can turn unappealing spaces into assets and know exactly how to show off a space to make it look its best. So let's take a couple of strategies from their playbook to help you make your home look as appealing as possible to potential buyers. Good news...you can do all of these yourself or with the help of your REALTOR®. Not totally sold on the power of home staging? Check out these incredible transformations!
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Lindsay Walston

Is the Atlanta Housing Market Going to Crash?

Home prices soared 26.7% from May 2020 to May 2021 in the greater Atlanta area, according to First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) MarketStats. This rapid rise in housing prices has many people flashing back to the housing bubble of the early 2000s. For good reason too; it feels a little too familiar doesn't it? Plus, the repercussions of the last boom and bust are still fresh in many peoples' minds.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

Keeping your home in order without spending a ton on storage

Can woven bins, plastic boxes and lacquer trays help you get organized? Yes. Are they necessary? No. Although buying a fun, colorful or sleek storage container can provide motivation toward keeping items neat, it’s possible to stay organized — and be environmentally friendly — without spending an entire paycheck on merchandise to hold your merchandise. Here’s how.
Buying Carsurbanmatter.com

Top 10 Challenges When Selling Your Car

Being an experienced driver, you must know that a car starts to depreciate the moment the wheel moves for the first time after you purchase it. As a matter of fact, each year that you drive a car, you lose about 10% of its value. To count up the average, after every 5 years, a car becomes next to being called invaluable.
StocksPosted by
SlashGear

Robinhood warns of possible Dogecoin disaster as it files for IPO

Robinhood has filed for its IPO, and the popular investment platform is boasting unexpected profitability – and warning of the potential Dogecoin risk. It’s been a hectic year or so for the company, which now says it turned a small $7.45 million profit in 2020, compared to $107 million in losses the previous year.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...