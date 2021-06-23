Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is near crest and is expected to fall below flood late night * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Recreational camps will be inaccessible. Property along Lamey Bridge Road will be inundated. The water level will be at the under carriage of the bridge. Strong currents will flow across the bridge approaches.