Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.7 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will remain near 9.8 feet this afternoon before falling below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.