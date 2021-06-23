Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * Until Thursday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 15.5 feet by Wednesday and than begin falling. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Major flooding will occur in Retreat and Riverland Village Subdivisions at the 16 foot stage. Homes on lower Fisherman Trail will remain flooded and lower River Road will be impassable.