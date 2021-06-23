Cancel
Ada County, ID

Dust Storm Warning issued for Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem, Payette by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Boise; Canyon; Gem; Payette The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Ada County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Boise County in southwestern Idaho Payette County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Gem County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 712 PM MDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Keeney Pass to Sand Hollow to Initial Point, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Interstate 84 will be impacted by low visibilities. For safety, if you see low visibilities coming your way, pull off the road and turn off your lights! This wall of dust will be near Middleton, Star, Kuna and Meridian around 720 PM MDT. Emmett, Boise, Eagle and Garden City around 730 PM MDT. Lucky Peak Reservoir and Aldape Summit around 740 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

alerts.weather.gov
