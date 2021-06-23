Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Cycling-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TU6eq_0acWeEQb00
XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Cycling BMX - Women's Final - Costa Verde Beach Circuit, Lima, Peru - August 9, 2019. Gold medalist Colombia's Mariana Pajon poses on the podium with her medal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

June 23 (Reuters) - Five cyclists to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

LAURA KENNY (BRITAIN)

One half of British cycling's golden couple, Kenny and her husband Jason will be aiming to add to their heaving trophy cabinets on the Izu velodrome boards.

Endurance specialist Kenny won team pursuit and omnium gold as Britain dominated at London 2012 and repeated in Rio four years later to become her country's most decorated female Olympian, although she is two behind Jason's six.

The 29-year-old boasts a huge engine to drive the team pursuit squad and a shrewd tactical brain in the bunched omnium events and the year delay will have helped the young mum get back to peak fitness after suffering some heavy crashes.

MARIANA PAJON (COLOMBIA)

The queen of BMX racing, Pajon is Colombia's most successful Olympian having won the gold medal at London and Rio.

She stands only 5-feet 2-inches but stick her on a BMX bike and she turns into a pocket rocket over the jumps.

A huge name in Colombia, Pajon will be tough nut to crack for anyone trying to ride off with her title.

"When I put my helmet on, it's like I am going to battle, I am a warrior," she said. "I won't stop even if it hurts."

CHLOE DYGERT (UNITED STATES)

The American speedster is already a world champion on the track and road and will have gold-medal ambitions on both in Tokyo. The Indiana native, known for her pink socks and wheels, was in a class of her own at the 2020 world track championships, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

She powered the American trio to a crushing victory over Britain in the team pursuit in Berlin and smashed the world record twice on her way to gold in the individual TT.

A year before, she blazed to road TT gold at the world championships in Yorkshire -- leaving the formidable Dutch armada in her wake.

A horrible crash last year at the world road TT in Imola in which she suffered a deep laceration to her leg, requiring surgery, halted her in her tracks but if she is fully recovered she could light up the Olympics.

HARRIE LAVREYSEN (NETHERLANDS)

In the high-octane world of men's sprinting, the flying Dutchman has set the standard in the last few years and will be favourite to end Jason Kenny's domination of the track sprints.

The 24-year-old won sprint, team sprint and keirin gold at the Berlin world championships in 2020 and a repeat of that would not be a surprise in Tokyo, although fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland will be serious rival in the individual event.

"I think if everything goes to the form book then it would be a huge surprise if Harrie Lavreysen or Jeffrey Hoogland didn't win the men's sprint," Britain's six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy told Reuters. "They have consistently been head and shoulders above the rest of the world for the last four years."

FILIPPO GANNA (ITALY)

'La Bestia', as the Italian flying machine is known by his team mates, was so far ahead of his rivals at the 2020 world road TT in Imola that he could have been in a Ferrari.

While the Tokyo TT course is a little longer and features a tough climb, sprint specialist Ganna will be confident of becoming Italy's seventh men's champion in the discipline.

On the boards he will be a key part of Italy's team pursuit squad and a contender for gold in the omnium.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Jason Kenny
Person
Laura Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#British#American#Dutch#Imola#Italian#Ferrari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsRadar Online.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Claps Back At Olympic Runner Gabby Thomas After She Expressed Disappointment In Fans Boycotting Games

Sha’Carri Richardson might be out of the Olympics, but she's taking no prisoners. The 21-year-old sprinter -- who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana -- is taking aim at Olympic runner Gabby Thomas after she expressed disappointment in fans who said they planned to boycott the games in support of Sha'Carri.
SportsNBC Sports

How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
Combat Sportsrock947.com

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
FIFANBC Sports

Five things to know about the USWNT before the Olympics in Tokyo

The United States women’s national team hasn’t lost under its new coach, but is still looking for a first major trophy — no offense, SheBelieves Cup — for Vlatko Andonovski. It’s also looking for redemption on the OIympic stage after failing to medal for the first time In its history...
Cyclingsemoball.com

Vos wins Giro Donne stage 3 as van der Breggen keeps lead

OVADA, Italy (AP) -- Marianne Vos sprinted away from a four-rider breakaway to win the third stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne on Sunday while Dutch teammate and reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen retained the overall lead. The 34-year-old Vos, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012,...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
SportsThe Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson to return from injury at British Grand Prix

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete at the British Grand Prix as she looks to prove her fitness for the Olympics. The 28-year-old is due to line up in the long jump in Gateshead next Tuesday. Johnson-Thompson suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year and...
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

2021 Australian F1 Grand Prix and MotoGP race cancelled

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - The Australian Grand Prix has been axed for the second year in a row with the 21st round of the Formula One championship a victim of the country's tight border controls, organisers said on Tuesday. "We regret to announce that the 2021 Australian Grand Prix...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Pro bike: Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France green jersey-winning Specialized Tarmac S-Works SL7

This is the bike that Mark Cavendish rode to two sprint wins and into the green jersey in the first week of the Tour de France. The 36-year-old Manx Missile, who was world champion 10 years ago, won stage four to Fougères, his first win in five years. Then, wearing the green jersey, he won stage six to Châteauroux, to bring him within two stage wins of equalling Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34.
EconomyPosted by
Cyclingnews

Soudal set to switch sponsorship from Lotto to QuickStep for 2023

Soudal is set to switch teams from 2023, reportedly taking its sponsorship away from Lotto and over to their Belgian rivals, Patrick Lefevere's QuickStep team. On Tuesday morning, Lotto Soudal announced that the sealant manufacturer would end its sponsorship after the 2022 season. Shortly after the announcement from John Lelangue's...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish insists Chris Froome should not be written off despite Tour de France struggles

When Mark Cavendish finished alone and outside the time limit at La Rosière on the 2018 Tour de France, the occasion had a valedictory feel. The Manxman knew long before the finish line that he would not make the cut, and his old master Rod Ellingworth was among those to make a point of waiting by the finish line to see what many suspected might be his final act in the race that made his name.

Comments / 1

Community Policy