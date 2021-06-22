Family meets with Douglasville police to see bodycam video of the shooting involving their loved one

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — For days, the family of a man who was shot and killed by Douglasville police has been demanding to see the body camera video of the incident.

On Tuesday, their demands were met.

Police shot and killed Carlos Jackson Friday at the Crestmark Apartment homes after police said he pointed a gun at an officer.

Jackson’s daughter, Angel Jackson, told Channel 2′s Chris Jose that she and her family had plenty of questions for Douglasville police.

“I just want to know what happened to my father. Why he was killed? Why no ambulance was called?” Angel Jackson said.

Jose was with the family as they walked inside police headquarters to watch the bodycam video of the deadly police shooting.

“Some neighbor who was in my neighborhood said he was waving a gun at me. But I know my husband. He will never hurt me,” said Angelita Hixon, Carlos Jackson’s common-law wife.

She told Jose they were together for eight years and they got into an argument.

“We argue, we fight. But who doesn’t argue and fight?” Hixon said.

“Did Carlos ever threaten you?” Jose asked Hixon.

“No. I’m not scared of Carlos. Carlos would never threaten me,” Hixon said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Douglasville police office encountered Jackson in the second-floor breezeway of an apartment building. The officer said Jackson pointed a rifle at them and that’s when the officer shot Jackson.

Jackson then jumped from the second floor and ran toward the woods behind the apartment. The GBI said the Douglasville SWAT team found Jackson dead in the woods three hours later.

“It’s an emotional time and we understand they’re suffering a loss,” said Maj. J.R. Davidson with the Douglasville Police Department.

Davidson told Jose that he worked through the weekend to put together the 911 calls, radio call and body camera before meeting with the family Tuesday.

“It’s important to us that the family knows what happened; and for us to be transparent with them and give them the information that they deserve,” Davidson said.

After the meeting, the family said they were too emotional to do an interview.

Jackson’s daughter told Jose that she never saw her father point a gun at an officer, but police say that’s what happened.

“It’s an emotional time for the family, for the officer to deal with. At the same time, he’s going through a lot and any officer who’s involved in a critical incident has a lot to handle. A lot to process,” Davidson said.

Jackson’s family said they are planning a protest.

The GBI is handling an independent investigation. Once that is wrapped up, it will go to the Douglas County district attorney for review.

