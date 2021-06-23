35 Years Ago: ‘Karate Kid II’ Honors Original Style and Substance

Just before the first two seasons of Cobra Kai first made their move to Netflix last year, after the streaming giant purchased the series from YouTube, the entire Karate Kid franchise was available to stream on the service. The films were around to help connect the dots between past and present, and allow new franchise fans to learn about what had happened when Daniel and Johnny were in high school. However, many of the Karate Kid films left Netflix shortly after that, and they've been on various different services since. Now, as of Thursday morning, the entire franchise is back on Netflix.