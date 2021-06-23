Sometimes you just seem to need a God with hair

I have always had a high regard for Enoch because of His relationship with God. The Bible tells us that Enoch walked with God but that was not all. “Enoch walked with God; and he was not, for God took him” (Gen. 5:24, NKJV). I do not think that his walk with God was just one special day, but they had a special relationship. This means Enoch lived in close communication and fellowship with God and on that day, God said my home is much closer than yours so why don’t you go home with me? It would be great to have such a relationship with God. There are numerous references which indicate that Christians should walk with the Lord.