Sometimes you just seem to need a God with hair
You've heard it…the one about the little girl who was wakened by the lightning and thunder that lit up her bedroom and made the walls shake. Trembling with fear, she shrieked for her Daddy who came running. As Y Daddy held her and soothed her fears, he assured her, "God is always here for you, and He'll take care of you. You know that, don't you?" True to the honesty of a tiny child, she answered as she snuggled closer, "I know that, but sometimes I just need God to have hair on 'em."