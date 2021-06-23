Composting experiment yields suprisingly great grow results

One of our experiments at C&C Gardens this year has been composting. We have read about it and talked about O it for many years but only began implementing it early this year. My husband and partner, Chris, ran across The Berkley Method that fit our needs and is ready to go to the gardens quickly. Each compost pile takes about 3-4 weeks to break down before it is ready to move into a garden bed. It is mixed equally w i t h Greens, Browns, and Manure (Cow/Horse), kept moist and covered with a tarp. Every other day, Chris has to flip the piles and add some water to them. As soon as the temperature of the pile cools down, he will then spread it out or mix it into our existing soil in different areas of our gardens.