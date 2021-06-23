Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bessie, OK

Composting experiment yields suprisingly great grow results

cordellbeacon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of our experiments at C&C Gardens this year has been composting. We have read about it and talked about O it for many years but only began implementing it early this year. My husband and partner, Chris, ran across The Berkley Method that fit our needs and is ready to go to the gardens quickly. Each compost pile takes about 3-4 weeks to break down before it is ready to move into a garden bed. It is mixed equally w i t h Greens, Browns, and Manure (Cow/Horse), kept moist and covered with a tarp. Every other day, Chris has to flip the piles and add some water to them. As soon as the temperature of the pile cools down, he will then spread it out or mix it into our existing soil in different areas of our gardens.

www.cordellbeacon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Gardens#Composting#Fruit#The Berkley Method#Berkley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Youtube
Related
Greenwood Village, COvillagerpublishing.com

The power of composting

No other mechanism known to humans is as effective in addressing climate change as capturing carbon from the air through photosynthesis. Much has been written about the adverse impacts on our climate from deforestation, wildfires and drought that denude the land and the need to protect our rainforests and plant trees. While this is certainly true and poses a significant contribution to our climate crisis, most of us can do little to impact that problem other than donating to organizations that address it on a global scale.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Tips for backyard composting

When you cook with vegetables, you often have leftover skins and seeds. Rather than throw that all away, you can compost it. Over time, composting turns that food waste into fresh soil. 69 News spoke with the Rodale Institute in Berks County for some backyard composting recommendations. Rick Carr, the...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Strawberry fields forever? New variety tastes great … and grows all summer

It would be easy to dismiss it as a marketing gimmick. A strawberry called Ace, announced on the eve of Wimbledon – surely, you cannot be serious? But the academics and strawberry breeders of the East Malling research institute are not given to cheap slogans. Malling Ace is a super strawberry that is creating more excitement in the world of horticulture than even the possibility of another Andy Murray title.
GardeningFranklin Banner-Tribune

Get It Growing: The book on hibiscus

With several hundred types of hibiscus, one could write a book on this plant alone — and many have done so. The name hibiscus gets its origins from the ancient Greek word “hibiskos,” which means marsh mallow or white mallow. Greek physician Pedanius Dioscorides, who served in the Roman army, is credited with giving the plant this name.
Gardeningmomeefriendsli.com

Indoor and Outdoor Growing: A Helpful How-To Guide

In recent years, many people have been moving to healthy eating and organic living. People have become more aware of the environment and have initiated many campaigns against pollution. Appreciating nature and what it gives to the human race is called for, and its unending options of a better life.
GardeningOne Green Planet

5 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Pots

It is commonly known that plants can be used for medicinal purposes. Folk may have a few plants dotted around the garden that can be picked to make a quick tea or a culinary herb garden that doubles up as a natural apothecary. Others might even have a full medicinal herb garden for all their herbalism needs.
Gardeningparkview.com

Watering guidance for your plants and gardens

It may seem simple but knowing when and how much to water your flowers, gardens and shrubs can be complex and take some practice. For this reason, we asked Camille Schuelke, greenhouse farmer at the Parkview Community Greenhouse, to share her best tips and tricks for keeping your plants and garden hydrated this summer.
Animalswebbweekly.com

Pollinators

Pollination, the transfer of pollen from one flower to another, results in the production of vegetables, fruits, and the seeds we need to grow more plants. Bees, flies, butterflies, birds, and beetles are the pollinators, carrying pollen on their bodies and then distributing it as they move from one flower to the next.
Gardeningirwd.com

Compost, mulch, and summer essentials

Take some time in these summer months to do some garden maintenance. If you have fruit trees, be sure to remove any diseased or dead branches because pruning can help prevent pest infestations. Do transplanting in the late afternoon or evening so that plants have time to recover during the evening before soaking up morning rays. Find more gardening advice for this season in the newest edition of The Dirt at RightScape.com/the-dirt.
GardeningPosted by
newschain

8 edible garden weeds that are great for your health

Weeds are defined as wild, unwanted and unvalued – but while there’s no disputing their wildness, many people would definitely want them if they understood their true value. Many of the rapidly-growing green ‘pests’ actually boast a wealth of health benefits if consumed, because they contain useful bioactive compounds like...
GardeningMidland Daily News

The best air purifying plants for your home

We all know that having indoor plants can instantly spruce up your home aesthetic, but greenery can have other benefits beyond looking great. In an often-cited 1989 study, NASA reported that indoor plants could help improve indoor air quality by removing trace organic pollutants — such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde — from the air. NASA’s experiments were done in a controlled, sealed chamber, which doesn’t reflect our real-life homes. So in reality, you would probably need more than a crazy-plant-lady amount of plants to make much of a difference in air quality, but it certainly can’t hurt to have a few extra around. (Plus, other studies have shown that indoor plants can also help reduce stress levels or attention capacity).
Bessie, OKcordellbeacon.com

Rainy weather can cause mold spores in soil and on plants

With all of the rain we have received over the last couple of weeks and the high humidity, I have begun to notice a few issues with some of my plants and garden beds. Excessive moisture can wreak havoc on plants that are grown in containers or even in the ground. It is also a breeding ground for insects, molds, and other stressors that can affect our plants’ health. So, what should we be on the lookout for?
Gardeningupr.org

Managing Your Garden During The Midsummer Heat

With the midsummer heat upon us, we are beginning to see a few storms. This rain is good, of course, because this brings some badly needed moisture. Storms often come quickly, and then some of that moisture does runoff. You're encouraged to try to turn the sprinkler system off. Try to skip at least one watering interval. This will help conserve some badly needed moisture that can be used later during the season.
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Container gardens offer savings on space, money

Growing vegetables in containers is an activity that can bring families joy and the reward of enjoying fresh, tasty vegetables from right outside the door, said Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "Creating a container garden is an easy way of raising some...
GardeningHerald Democrat

GARDENER'S MAILBAG: Bougainvillea sprouted

Dear Neil: I have property in South Texas, and after the winter I left the roots of my bougainvillea in the ground rather than digging them out. To my delight, they sprouted out in early June and are now growing vigorously. Sometimes it pays to wait!. That’s great news. Several...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Master Gardener: Like 'crape murder,' deep freeze took a toll on crapemyrtles. Here are ideas for replacements

There are still no signs of life on my crapemyrtles. I was thinking of planting something else where the crapemyrtles used to be. What would you suggest? — DS This is a dilemma facing many homeowners in northeast Oklahoma. We love our crapemyrtles. They are easy to grow, and you end up with a beautiful flowering shrub. But for those of us whose crapemyrtles either look terrible or are showing no signs of life, we have some decisions to make.
Gardeningagnetwest.com

Keeping the Vegetable Plants Cool in the Summer Heat

How to keep plants cool in the summer heat. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. When it comes to our vegetable garden, we tend to worry most about protecting our plants from freezing temps and suffering frost damage. However, in some places, the summer heat can be a bear and pose a threat all its own. Even though most vegetable plants love lots of sunlight, and without a doubt a lot thrive in the summer, hot, dry weather can be a problem. The ground can dry out and stunt root growth. Some veggies will drop blossoms and refuse to fruit, when the weather is too hot. Other plants will simply bolt if it gets too hot too fast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy