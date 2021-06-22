Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bill Shaikin: Did the Supreme Court hint at trouble for MLB’s antitrust exemption?

By Bill Shaikin, Los Angeles Times
Newsbug.info
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The San Jose Athletics should be in their second decade of life, and in a sparkling new ballpark. Instead, the A’s remain stuck in the creaky and leaky Oakland Coliseum, and in the unseemly position of threatening Oakland, flirting with Las Vegas, and hoping to get a stadium deal somewhere.

www.newsbug.info
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Minor League Baseball#The San Jose Athletics#Oakland Coliseum#Major League Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court ruling is a damning condemnation of Harris and Xavier Becerra

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that California’s donor disclosure requirement violated donors’ First Amendment rights and is thus unconstitutional. State officials upset with the decision should thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both of whom served as California’s attorney general at different times, for making it necessary.
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Curbs Warrantless Home Entry for Misdemeanors (3)

Police can’t automatically enter homes during misdemeanor pursuits. Decision could require law enforcement to obtain more warrants. Police can’t automatically pursue fleeing misdemeanor suspects into homes without warrants, the U.S. Supreme Court said in its latest decision bolstering home protections against law enforcement entry. “A great many misdemeanor pursuits involve...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court deals blow to American democracy

(CNN) — Eight years ago, the US Supreme Court gutted a major portion of the Voting Rights Act in its infamous Shelby County v. Holder decision, making it easier for states with a history of voter discrimination to enact new onerous voting rules. States like Georgia and Texas took notice, passing strict new voter ID laws, absentee ballot rules and a host of other provisions that make it harder for some people to vote.
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AL.com

Supreme Court’s ruling topples NCAA regime, revives antitrust law

This is an opinion cartoon. The King may not be dead, but he is hobbled and scared. And antitrust laws have been given new life. The Supreme Court’s “Not above the law” statement marks the beginning of the end of NCAA authoritarian rule over college athletics. The SCOTUS ruling turns the sports world upside down, and it could turn the world of business right side up. Long live antitrust laws.
Congress & CourtsWest Virginia Record

WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Supreme Court Victories on Election Laws, Free Speech

West Virginia Attorney General issued the following announcement on July 1. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded two victories at the U.S. Supreme Court. He had joined briefs supporting the prevailing side in both instances. Both opinions were announced Thursday. In the first case, the Supreme Court upheld the...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Scraps LinkedIn Data-Scraping Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear LinkedIn’s case against a data analytics company for scraping data from public LinkedIn user profiles allegedly in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). In its order, the court vacated the Ninth Circuit’s September 2019 ruling in the case and remanded it back to the appeals court for reconsideration in light of another recent Supreme Court opinion interpreting the statute’s scope.
NFLThe Ledger

Supreme Court’s sports ruling a first step | Bill Cotterell

The unanimous U.S. Supreme Court anti-trust ruling allowing college athletes to receive some extra benefits, as long as they’re related to education, opens the way for some day — soon, hopefully — ending all pretense of amateurism and simply paying the players. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion indicating...
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Supreme Court Supports Small-Refinery Exemption in Clean Air Act Case

WASHINGTON (CN) — Small refineries can apply to extend their original exemptions under a Clean Air Act program that pushes oil companies to incorporate renewable fuels into transportation fuels, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday. “The analysis can be guided only by the statute’s text—and that nowhere commands a continuity...
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Paxton’s Supreme Court Ruling Round Up

The U.S. Supreme Court recently handed down several rulings that are of importance to Texans and the State of Texas. In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the Court ruled that Philadelphia violated the Free Exercise Clause when it singled out Catholic Social Services and excluded it from participating in a foster care program because its religious beliefs would not permit it to certify same-sex couples as foster parents. Philadelphia tried to rely on its citywide ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation to avoid the conclusion that it had discriminated against religion. The Court, however, held that this ordinance did not apply because foster care agencies do not act as public accommodations when certifying foster parents.
Labor IssuesWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s pro-corporate revolution is accelerating

If you’re worried about how the 6-3 conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court will change the country, you probably think mostly of hot-button issues like abortion and guns. But while Roe v. Wade could indeed be overturned and gun regulations could be struck down, we don’t have to wait to find out about an equally important, sweeping right-wing revolution this court has planned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy