The St. Francis High girls took home the team title at the Central Coast Section track and field championships, while the Los Altos High boys placed second at the meet. Led by seniors Kaley Peterson and Isabelle Cairns, the St. Francis girls put up 64 points – 19 more than runner-up Lynbrook – Saturday at Soquel High. Peterson followed a win in the 100-meter dash (12.23 seconds) with a victory in the 200 (24.82) and also anchored the Lancers’ victorious 4x100 relay team (48.42).