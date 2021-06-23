Get Latest iPad 10.2-inch (8th Gen) or S$300 Cash Reward with Standard Chartered Credit Card - 23-24 June 2021 Only!

The 10.2-inch iPad welcome gift is a limited flash deal offer and the first 10 successful applicants per time slot will be determined based on the timestamp as per the start time of the submission of the Rewards Registration Form (submission of email address) and the end time of the submission of the Rewards Redemption Form - make sure you set a reminder for 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, or 6:00 PM between 23-24 June 2021 to have the best chances. If you are not amongst the first 10 successful new applicants, you will still receive S$300 cash, an Apple TV 4K, or the Apple AirPods Pro (depending on which gift you pick) once you charge at least S$300 to your Standard Chartered credit card within 30 days of card approval.