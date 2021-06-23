Contemporary Art Museum's artists to talk on Radio Resistance

TylerGreenBooks/Twitter

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Through experiences with contemporary art, the Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) St. Louis aims to enrich lives and stimulate curiosity, creativity and learning. Their goal is to foster meaningful engagement with today's most relevant and innovative art. They provide a welcoming environment that is open to all.

Each season, the featured exhibition artists visit CAM to interact with the audience and discuss their work and ideas. Curators, art experts and academics also share their perspectives on current exhibitions and culture.

Amy Sherald, Sanford Biggers, Deana Lawson, Lisa Yuskavage, Mel Chin, Joyce Pensato, Laurie Simmons, Mark Bradford, Kerry James Marshall, Nicole Eisenman, Thelma Golden, Maya Lin, KAWS, Glenn Lowry and Jerry Saltz are among others who have spoken in the past.

CAM has announced upcoming artists that will be featured in their Radio Resistance. Radio Resistance brings together the voices of interconnected local and global changemakers. Artists in the Stories of Resistance show collaborate with figures from St. Louis' past, present and future to send out anti-government statements.

Forms of Liberation: Torkwase Dyson and Geoff Ward

Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10:00am

Torkwase Dyson is a painter that creates works that explore the continuity of space, movement, scale, geography, and architecture. According to Dyson, the interaction of these themes generates abstract problems about autonomy, environmental liberty, and perception.

Geoff Ward is a professor of African and African-American studies at Washington University in St. Louis, as well as a faculty affiliate in the Department of Sociology and the American Culture Studies Program.

Ancestors and Testimonies: Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn and Gwen Moore: Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Tuấn Andrew Nguyn's art investigates political resistance techniques conducted through counter-memory and post-memory. In Nguyen's video works and sculptures, extracting and reworking tales through history and supernaturalism is an important aspect of the work, which holds both fact and fiction accountable.

Gwen Moore is the Missouri Historical Society's Curator of Urban Landscape and Community Identity, who focuses on race, ethnicity, race relations and social justice concerns in St. Louis. Since 1998, Gwen has been working for the Society as a researcher, community programmer and oral historian.

Her current research focuses on social movements, with a special focus on civil rights advocacy. Documenting the Ferguson protest movement, which included a collecting initiative and an oral history project, was a key element of her work. Gwen was also the curator of an exhibition at the Missouri History Museum.

Defiant Writing: Banu Cennetoğlu and Treasure Shields Redmond

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Banu Cennetolu is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the politics of knowledge generation, classification and distribution through methods of gathering and archiving. She is the founder of BAS, an Istanbul-based artist-run venue that specializes in artists' books and printed matter.

Treasure Shields Redmond is an educator, poet and performer. Her work has appeared in publications such as Obsidian and The African American Review, as well as Bum Rush the Page: A Def Poetry Jam and Breaking Ground: A Reader Celebrating Cane Canem's First Decade.

A segment of all of listed the artists’ conversations can be heard on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske's noontime talk show on St. Louis Public Radio, the whole episode is also accessible in a listening station at CAM, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

