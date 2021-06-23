Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Contemporary Art Museum's artists to talk on Radio Resistance

Posted by 
Steve Chao
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT4Oc_0acWb6Pp00
TylerGreenBooks/Twitter

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Through experiences with contemporary art, the Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) St. Louis aims to enrich lives and stimulate curiosity, creativity and learning. Their goal is to foster meaningful engagement with today's most relevant and innovative art. They provide a welcoming environment that is open to all.

Each season, the featured exhibition artists visit CAM to interact with the audience and discuss their work and ideas. Curators, art experts and academics also share their perspectives on current exhibitions and culture.

Amy Sherald, Sanford Biggers, Deana Lawson, Lisa Yuskavage, Mel Chin, Joyce Pensato, Laurie Simmons, Mark Bradford, Kerry James Marshall, Nicole Eisenman, Thelma Golden, Maya Lin, KAWS, Glenn Lowry and Jerry Saltz are among others who have spoken in the past.

CAM has announced upcoming artists that will be featured in their Radio Resistance. Radio Resistance brings together the voices of interconnected local and global changemakers. Artists in the Stories of Resistance show collaborate with figures from St. Louis' past, present and future to send out anti-government statements.

Forms of Liberation: Torkwase Dyson and Geoff Ward

Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10:00am

Torkwase Dyson is a painter that creates works that explore the continuity of space, movement, scale, geography, and architecture. According to Dyson, the interaction of these themes generates abstract problems about autonomy, environmental liberty, and perception.

Geoff Ward is a professor of African and African-American studies at Washington University in St. Louis, as well as a faculty affiliate in the Department of Sociology and the American Culture Studies Program.

Ancestors and Testimonies: Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn and Gwen Moore: Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Tuấn Andrew Nguyn's art investigates political resistance techniques conducted through counter-memory and post-memory. In Nguyen's video works and sculptures, extracting and reworking tales through history and supernaturalism is an important aspect of the work, which holds both fact and fiction accountable.

Gwen Moore is the Missouri Historical Society's Curator of Urban Landscape and Community Identity, who focuses on race, ethnicity, race relations and social justice concerns in St. Louis. Since 1998, Gwen has been working for the Society as a researcher, community programmer and oral historian.

Her current research focuses on social movements, with a special focus on civil rights advocacy. Documenting the Ferguson protest movement, which included a collecting initiative and an oral history project, was a key element of her work. Gwen was also the curator of an exhibition at the Missouri History Museum.

Defiant Writing: Banu Cennetoğlu and Treasure Shields Redmond

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Banu Cennetolu is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the politics of knowledge generation, classification and distribution through methods of gathering and archiving. She is the founder of BAS, an Istanbul-based artist-run venue that specializes in artists' books and printed matter.

Treasure Shields Redmond is an educator, poet and performer. Her work has appeared in publications such as Obsidian and The African American Review, as well as Bum Rush the Page: A Def Poetry Jam and Breaking Ground: A Reader Celebrating Cane Canem's First Decade.

A segment of all of listed the artists’ conversations can be heard on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske's noontime talk show on St. Louis Public Radio, the whole episode is also accessible in a listening station at CAM, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Steve Chao

Steve Chao

St Louis County, MO
10
Followers
56
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ports, news and neighborhood gossip

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Yuskavage
Person
Thelma Golden
Person
Kaws
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Maya Lin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Historian#Contemporary Art Museum#Cam#Radio Resistance#African American#Washington University#Society#Treasure Shields#Bas#Obsidian#Air#St Louis Public Radio#Apple Podcasts#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Museums
News Break
Apple
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Spotify
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Experience a rooftop fireworks night at 'City Nights: Electric Sky' by City Museum

SAINT LOUIS, MO — This year, City Museum is organizing a fireworks display event called ‘City Nights: Electric Sky’, aimed to spark a fun and joyous time in 2021. The notable museum in Missouri offers a perfect rooftop view for people to take in the view and scenery of the city. This event will mark the City Museum’s first City Night of the season and will be held on Sunday, July 4, starting from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the rooftop, for a 360 view of fireworks all across the skyline of St. Louis.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Local Artist Rachel Lebo held Flora and Figure Drawing Workshop

ST LOUIS, MO — Rachel Lebo, a local artist, held a workshop on drawing flora and figure drawing last Sunday. The workshop was inspired by Rachel Lebo’s own artwork. Rachel Lebo, who also works as an educator, led the participants through a series of guided drawings and exercises. Live models were positioned in a Park-Like area and at the tree grove area behind the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. The museum provided the drawing materials.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Profile in Arts: Jordan Weber

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jordan Weber, born in 1984, is a Des Moines-based multidisciplinary artist and activist. He is an artist-in-residence at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN., currently residing in St. Louis through a collaborative project of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Washington University’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Equity (CRE2) and Sam Fox’s School of Design and Visual Art.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

American Ballet Theatre tours across eight U.S. cities this July

SAINT LOUIS, MO — American Ballet Theatre (ABT) will perform live across eight U.S. cities, including St. Louis, Missouri, this July. This outdoor event is the first performance the ABT has ever done in over a year. Twenty talented artists will bring two performances in St. Louis alone. The events will be free but all audiences are required to make reservations beforehand.