Marysville, WA

Native American mascots to be discontinued in Marysville

By Ellen Dennis, Marysville
HeraldNet
 14 days ago

MARYSVILLE — Two Marysville schools must drop their Native American mascots by the end of the next school year, according to a district announcement made Tuesday. Tulalip Tribes leadership requested the change in line with a new state law that bans the use of Native American cultural symbols as school mascots. House Bill 1356, signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Jay Inslee, allows tribes to veto mascots they deem “inappropriate” if they belong to schools with enrollment boundaries on tribal reservation or trust lands. The bill’s purpose is to reclaim the regalia and other cultural objects important to Native American heritage.

www.heraldnet.com
