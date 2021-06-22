Cancel
C Spire Expands Service Footprint In Alabama With Bessemer Warehouse Lease

BESSEMER, Ala., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is making good on its promise to rapidly expand operations in Alabama with a three-year lease of 12,500 square feet of office and warehouse space that will be the new home for several work groups that provide broadband and IT services to consumers and businesses.

The building, in an industrial area in the city of Bessemer, will house employees who work for two divisions - C Spire Home and C Spire Business - of the Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company along with network support, outside plant and supply chain management staff starting next week.

Bessemer will serve as a hub for C Spire's expansion plans in Birmingham area markets, including Pelham, Alabaster, Helena, Jasper, Trussville and Northport as well as Tuscaloosa in central Alabama. The company already operates a similar facility in Tillman's Corner in Mobile County that serves the southern part of the state.

C Spire is expanding its ultra-fast broadband internet services to consumers and managed IT to businesses in Alabama as part of an overall $1 billion investment announced earlier this year to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements across its three-state footprint.

The company is spending about $500 million on fiber infrastructure and network enhancements to provide ultra-fast broadband internet access for consumers and a myriad of advanced voice and data services to businesses of all types and sizes over the next three years, which is expected to add more jobs, boost the state's economy and improve the quality of life for everyone.

"C Spire is a world-class telecommunications company and is dedicated to providing the highest quality technology products and services to the people of Alabama," said Ben Moncrief, managing director of Alabama and senior vice president of Strategic Relations. "We're growing and expanding along with the state of Alabama for the future."

Local government officials lauded C Spire's decision to expand in Bessemer. "We're pleased to welcome C Spire to our community and for helping expand our city's growing industrial sector and bringing more jobs to our community," said Mayor Kenneth Gulley. "We appreciate the company's decision to open a regional hub here."

Gulley said C Spire's decision to locate in Bessemer will help support customer needs in a central location that is cost-competitive and provides access to a skilled labor force. "Locating a facility here is another indication that we have a favorable business climate and are a good choice for private sector capital investment," he added.

About C Spire C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about

C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-spire-expands-service-footprint-in-alabama-with-bessemer-warehouse-lease-301317876.html

SOURCE C Spire

