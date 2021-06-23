Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

'SendMePic' - An Image Sharing App Is Now Available On The Apple App Store And The Android Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Available on all the online platforms, the SendMePic app facilitates the quick and easy sharing of live photos of locations that are shared by the users. The app is one of a kind and the first ever empowered with high-quality images and photos embedded with enticing features and unique benefits. A perfect app designed for travelers, bikers, tourists, and peripatetics.

Some of the app features include:

  • Quick, easy, and flexible setup. Register your profile in minutes.
  • Seamless functionality enriched with an appealing and exclusive user interface with clickable options.
  • Share a live photo of locations with your friends in second and bring fun to the community.
  • Efficient tracking systems are designed to save the time of the users instead of searching locations without images.
  • Hide locations to secure and protect private information with simple and resilient security features.
  • A separate photo gallery available to store images in the app for future use.
  • Easy tracking of locations for hospitals, health centers, and clinics via live photos. Now, the users can attend their parties, wedding ceremonies, community meetings, and much more on time.
  • Great safety and security to the users' data. The app takes care of all the aspects related to protecting the privacy of the users.
  • Giving access to six members, the app is so appropriate for marketers, event managers, and salesforce staff.

Designed for social networking purposes, the app is carefully and diligently developed by Mr. Amr Goal - a proficient expert in creating versatile and dynamic apps for iOS users. For the app launch, he says, " I went on to design SendMePic app when I found out how difficult it was for users to search the locations without images. This app will help the users to see the live images of the locations shared by their community. Altogether, it will make lives easier and simpler in terms of finding places."

SendMePic, an image-sharing app, is now available free for online users on iOS and Android platforms on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. The app can be accessed worldwide by numerous users and is available in several languages. It's the perfect timing for the app in today's era when people lack enough time to track locations with just maps.

Google Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sqt.send_me_pic

Apple Store Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sendmepic/id1564025954

Please visit our official website www.sendmepic.com for more information about SendMePic - an image-sharing app, including videos and photos of the app and its features, stated elaborately.

SendMePic app is developed by Mr. Amr Goal - a proficient app developer with 10+ years of expertise in the app development industry.

For further information on SendMePic, or in case if you like to schedule an interview, please contact us.

send-me-pic-app.jpg Send Me Pic App SendMePic App Live on Apple Store and Google Play Store

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sendmepic---an-image-sharing-app-is-now-available-on-the-apple-app-store-and-the-android-market-301317606.html

SOURCE SendMePic

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
751
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Apple App Store#Ios App#Social Networking#Sendmepic#Salesforce#Ios#The Google Play Store#Apple Store#Google Play Store Link#Google Play Store View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Apple takes sideswipe at app store detractors

Apple cautioned allowing third-party apps to be sideloaded onto its devices would put all users at risk and could lead to malware attacks at unprecedented scale, as regulators continue to probe the tech giant’s policies. In a lengthy privacy position document filled with detailed worse-case scenarios illustrating ways users could...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple explains why getting iPhone apps outside the App Store is a bad idea

Apple has released a new research report detailing the reasons why it prohibits the sideloading of apps on iOS, including some of the dangers of the distribution method. Sideloading, which is prohibited on iPhone and iPad, refers to downloading or installing apps that originate outside of the App Store through unmonitored mechanisms like enterprise certificates. On Wednesday, Apple released a white paper titled "Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps," which details some of the issues with the practice.
TechnologyGizmodo

Apple Says It Needs the App Store in Order to Protect Consumers From Scams

Apple continued its impassioned defense against a new crop of antitrust bills on Wednesday, advising lawmakers that the legislation’s recommendation that the company open itself up to third-party app stores would spell disaster for consumers by exposing them to unvetted scams and violating their privacy. In a well-timed report published...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Apple Suggests Users to Switch to Android if They Want to Sideload Apps

Apple is quite strict when it comes to user privacy. It does not allow users to sideload apps officially on the iPhone or iPad. However, users, as well as third-party developers, want to sideload apps that would allow them to void the privacy and security checks placed by Apple. In a new interview, Apple's executive suggests that users who want to sideload apps on their iPhone should shift to Android.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple says third-party app stores would subject users to scammers

Apple said Wednesday on its website that requiring apps to be downloaded from the App Store protects consumers against scammers, keeps their privacy secure and provides developers payment for their work. All those benefits could disappear if apps can be downloaded from third-party app stores with lesser protections or users get an app from a third-party site to sideload it onto iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

McDonald’s Canada’s iOS app now supports ‘Sign in with Apple’

McDonald’s mobile ordering app just got slightly more secure. The mobile app — which has changed names several times at this point — now supports Apple’s ‘Sign in with Apple’ platform, allowing you to use the app and take advantage of Touch ID and Face ID without creating a specific McDonald’s account.
Softwareausdroid.net

Windows is officially dialled to 11, and now supports Native Android Apps

The day many Android/Windows users has been waiting for has finally some, Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will officially support running Android apps natively. Celebration time right? Well as always there’s a catch, only apps delivered by the Amazon App Store will be supported officially. Yep, in a true...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Official WordPress app now available in the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store has just seen a new arrival, with Automattic bringing their official app for WordPress to Windows 10. The app lets you manage or create your WordPress blog or website right from your desktop. The web app lets you:. Pick the right look and feel from a wide...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Android apps on Windows 11, App Store Search Ads hit China, Apple argues against sideloading

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple claims sideloading iPhone apps will harm the app market

As if Epic Games’ epic lawsuit against it weren’t enough, Apple could soon be facing the biggest threat to its iOS App Store since the app store came online. The US Congress is preparing to debate antitrust six bills, one of which will put the iPhone’s closed app ecosystem under greater scrutiny. Those policies could force Apple to open up iOS to allow installing apps outside of the App Store, a.k.a. sideloading, a practice that Apple claims will not only put users at risk, it will also ironically harm developers and the app market in the process.
ComputersGamasutra

Windows 11 brings Android apps to PC via the Amazon App Store

Mobile developers will soon be able to reach PC audiences with little added effort on their part thanks to a new feature announced for Microsoft's upcoming operating system, Windows 11. For the first time, Windows will allow its users to download and run Android apps directly to their PC via...
Cell PhonesThe Independent

Apple launches defence of App Store amid competition concerns

Apple has launched a passionate defence of its App Store security policies amid ongoing questions about fair competition and concerns over Apple’s control of its app marketplace. The UK competition regulator and the EU are both currently investigating the tech giant over a number of concerns, including its terms and...
SoftwareCult of Mac

Microsoft copies Apple, puts Android apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 borrows a page from Apple’s playbook and can run applications created for smartphones. In the case of Microsoft’s just-announced operating system update, users will be able to install Android apps from Amazon’s software store. That’s quite similar to M1-based Macs’ ability to run iOS and iPadOS software as...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Vice

The Many App Stores Before the App Store

A version of this post originally appeared on Tedium, a twice-weekly newsletter that hunts for the end of the long tail. How much credit does Apple deserve for introducing its App Store concept to mainstream consumers? I mean, how obvious is the idea, anyway?. This is a question that seems...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Apple explains why sideloading and third-party app stores are bad

Apple has shared a new document today that describes what significant role the Apps Store plays to protect its users from malicious content, and highlights the importance of a trusted ecosystem that hosts millions of apps. The document explains that the App Store ensures that all uploaded content is free...

Comments / 0

Community Policy