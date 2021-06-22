Cancel
High-strength Glass: Global Markets Report 2020-2025 With Profiles Of 3M, 3B-The Fibreglass Co., Cardinal Glass Industries, Gerresheimer, Saint-Gobain And Schott AG

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-strength Glass: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of high-strength glass, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for HSG products.

The publisher delineates the current market status for high-strength glass, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The HSG market is analyzed based on the following segments: configuration, composition, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by the publisher for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of HSG technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for HSG are also identified and grouped in segments (aerospace and defence, construction, electronics/optoelectronics, energy, life sciences, mechanical /chemical, transportation, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of high-strength glass. This section offers a detailed description of HSG materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for high-strength glass. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (configuration, composition, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for high-strength glass is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for high-strength glass within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of high-strength glass, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to HSG materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.

Report Includes:

  • A brief general outlook of the global markets for high-strength glass (HSG) with emphasis on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications.
  • Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Highlight new technological developments related to high-strength glass, while outlining current technical issues
  • Estimation of current market size and market forecast for each segment, as well as the market share analysis of high-strength glass by composition, configuration, application and geographical region
  • Review existing fields of application for high-strength glass and examine emerging applications
  • Discussion of the most relevant global R&D activities related to HSG and evaluation of trends in recently issued U.S. patents
  • Company profiles of key industry players including 3M, 3B-The Fibreglass Co., Cardinal Glass Industries, Gerresheimer, Saint-Gobain and Schott AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • High-strength Glass
  • The Glass Industry
  • Milestones in the History of High-strength Glass and Recent Events
  • Current and Emerging Applications for High-strength Glass
  • Mechanical/Chemical
  • Construction
  • Electronics and Optoelectronics
  • Energy
  • Transportation
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Life Sciences
  • Others

Chapter 4 Technology

  • Introduction
  • High-strength Glass Configurations, Materials, Properties and Fabrication Methods
  • Flat Glass
  • Container Glass
  • Glass Fibers
  • Microspheres
  • Spheroids
  • Foams
  • Latest Technological Developments, 2018-Present
  • High-performance Glass Fibers
  • Lightweight and High-strength Glass Laminated Structure
  • High-strength Protective Cover for Touch Panels
  • Lightweight Glass for Ball Bearings
  • Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

  • Outline of Analysis
  • Global Market Summary
  • Current Market Status
  • Market by Glass Composition
  • Market by Configuration
  • Market by Application
  • Market by Region
  • Market Growth Trends
  • Transportation
  • Construction
  • Electronics and Optoelectronics
  • Energy
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Mechanical/Chemical
  • Life Sciences
  • Other Applications
  • Other Technological Trends
  • Regional Trends
  • Market Forecast
  • Market by Configuration
  • Market by Composition
  • Market by Application
  • Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

  • Leading Manufacturers of High-strength Glass
  • Distribution of Leading Producers by Product Type and Region
  • Other Industry Players
  • Company Profiles
  • 3B-The Fibreglass Co.
  • 3M
  • Asahi Glass Co.
  • AGY
  • Cardinal Glass Industries
  • Corning
  • Cospheric
  • Gerresheimer
  • Guardian Industries
  • Hartford Technologies
  • Hilgenberg
  • Mo-Sci
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Nippon Sheet Glass
  • Nittobo
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Schott
  • Stikloporas
  • Vitro
  • Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

  • Introduction
  • Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
  • General Trends
  • Trends by Country and Region
  • Trends by Assignee
  • Trends by Patent Category
  • Trends by Material Type
  • Trends by Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2r00w

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-strength-glass-global-markets-report-2020-2025-with-profiles-of-3m-3b-the-fibreglass-co-cardinal-glass-industries-gerresheimer-saint-gobain-and-schott-ag-301317636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

