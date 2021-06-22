Cancel
Musick Peeler Partner Karen Bizzini Recognized As A Top Woman Leader In Los Angeles

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partner and Member of the Insurance and Litigation practices Karen L. Bizzini has been selected as a nominee for the 'Champion of Women' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published today. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

Bizzini specializes in insurance coverage and general business litigation. She has extensive arbitration, mediation, trial and appellate experience and regularly represents insurance companies in disputes arising under primary, excess and umbrella policies. She provides advice on a variety of coverage issues involving general liability, employment practices liability, professional liability, directors & officers liability, and premises liability.

Bizzini defends insurers in third-party lawsuits alleging environmental contamination, bodily injury, property damage, advertising injury, and "bad faith," and in first-party homeowner actions alleging earthquake, mold, water and fire claims. She has counseled clients on claims handling practices and developing insurance policy provisions. She also represents individuals and businesses in a variety of business disputes.

A Harvard Law School alum, Bizzini is a member of the Harvard Law School Association of Los Angeles and serves as a mentor for recent law school graduates through its Mentorship Committee. She is a member of the Women Rainmakers Roundtable, a networking organization of female partners of law firms located throughout the United States and Canada. Bizzini also served a three-year term on the State Bar of California's Committee on Women in the Law and was Vice-Chair of that Committee for one year.

Bizzini is a Lifetime Member of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles (WLALA) and served on its Board of Governors for six years. She also served for 11 years on the WLALA Public Action Grant Foundation Advisory Counsel, and for one year as its President. She mentors law students and recent law school graduates through the WLALA Mentoring Program.

The Los Angeles Business Journal is hosting a virtual awards ceremony on June 23, 2021, at 2pm. Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/.

About Musick PeelerFounded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/musick-peeler-partner-karen-bizzini-recognized-as-a-top-woman-leader-in-los-angeles-301317880.html

SOURCE Musick Peeler

