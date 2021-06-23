Cancel
Aeromexico Obtains Court Approval Extending The Exclusive Period To File A Plan

MEXICO CITY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX). The Company informs that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over Aeromexico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, today approved a 75 calendar day extension of the Company's exclusive period to propose a plan of reorganization. The Court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the good progress the Company has made with its restructuring.

Aeromexico will continue pursuing, in an orderly manner, its voluntary financial restructuring through Chapter 11, while continuing to operate and offer services to its customers and contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for operations. The Company will continue to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement necessary adjustments to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-obtains-court-approval-extending-the-exclusive-period-to-file-a-plan-301317912.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

