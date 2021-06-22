Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Curis, Inc. - CRIS

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Curis, Inc. ("Curis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRIS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Curis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 11, 2021, Curis issued a press release "announc[ing] updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948, a novel, small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA). Specifically, Curis stated that it had "concluded 300mg BID is the optimal dose to take into Phase 2 studies" after the 500 mg and 400 mg versions of the drug showed dose-limited toxicities.

On this news, Curis's stock price fell $4.67 per share, or 36.83%, to close at $8.01 per share on June 11, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-curis-inc---cris-301317803.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
760
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Investors#Ing#Pomerantz Law Firm#The Company#Mds#Eha#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). RLX investors have until August 9, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

ADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger Of Advaxis, Inc. - ADXS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Advaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADXS) ("the Company") with Biosight Ltd. pursuant to which Advaxis shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - DKNG

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) - Get Report between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against BlueCity Holdings Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or "the Company") (BLCT) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("DraftKings" or "the Company") (DKNG) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA"). FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kanzhun, Ltd. On Behalf Of Kanzhun Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) on behalf of Kanzhun stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kanzhun has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. The investigation concerns whether Kanzhun and...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

SKLZ Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire Skillz Inc. Before December 16, 2020? Should Management Be Held Accountable For Investors Losses?

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Skillz Inc. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (SKLZ) - Get Report against certain of its officers and directors. Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Skillz Inc from December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021 (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp ("RAAC" or the "Company") (RAAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Berkshire Grey (" Berkshire"), a privately-held developer of integrated artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail replenishments, and logistics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RAAC will acquire Berkshire through a reverse merger that will result in Berkshire becoming a publicly-listed robotics and automation solutions company. The transaction reflects a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.7 billion for the combined company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ContextLogic Dba Wish Investor Alert: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers Evaluate Potential Individual, Non-Class Action Claims On Behalf Of WISH Investors

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights attorneys at Goldman Scarlato & Penny, PC law firm ("GSP") are evaluating potential claims for compensation on behalf of investors who purchased in ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: WISH) shares in its initial public offering ("IPO") and suffered losses. The GSP attorneys' plan to seek compensation for WISH investors individually, rather than in a class action. Each investor's situation must be individually evaluated before representation is offered. Institutional investors and family offices may consider individual representation.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skillz, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Skillz, Inc. (SKLZ) - Get Report securities between December 16, 2020 to April 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, SHSP, ICBK, CLDB; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021,inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rocket investors have until August 30, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Raven Industries, Inc. - RAVN

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Raven Industries, Inc. ("RAVN" or the "Company") (RAVN) relating to its proposed acquisition by CNH Industrial N.V. RAVN shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash per share they own.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rekor investors have until August 30, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Array Technologies, Inc. F/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC And Certain Officers And Directors - ARRY

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. f/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05658, is on behalf of:

Comments / 0

Community Policy