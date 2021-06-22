Cancel
New President And CEO Announced

KENT, Ohio, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleman Professional Services Board, at its June 21 st meeting, voted unanimously to name Hattie Tracy as its new President and CEO. Tracy is currently the Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations for Coleman Professional Services and will succeed Nelson Burns who is retiring after nearly 36 years in the role. Tracy's start date will be August 7 th, 2021.

"We are thrilled with the selection of Hattie Tracy to be our next President and CEO," Kris Syrvalin, board chair, said. "Our organization's strategic plan has us poised to continue our growth and our ability to provide the best integrated care to the clients in our service areas. Hattie was involved in that planning and is the right person to lead us in that exciting direction. She will bring the leadership, knowledge and innovation the position requires in order to continue to support and serve individuals in all Coleman communities."

Tracy has a long and successful history in the behavioral health field. She brings nearly 20 years of behavioral health and human services experience, with over 10 years in executive team roles. She has a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from Kent State University and a Master of Social Work from The Ohio State University. She is a licensed social worker in the state of Ohio.

"I entered this field because I wanted to make a difference for the people we serve," Tracy said. "Leading Coleman is the best way I can think of to have that positive impact. I am so excited to work with the Board, the senior leadership team and all of our 900 employees to put those we serve right in the middle of Coleman's core values."

Tracy was chosen from more than 100 applicants in a National Search. Coleman Professional Services was founded in Kent, Ohio in 1978. It offers comprehensive behavioral health, residential, employment, and supportive services. It earned the 2021 Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. Earlier this year, Coleman earned the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) designation from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), one of 11 such designees in the state. This designation will allow Coleman to provide fully integrated health services across six Ohio counties. Tracy has been leading that effort.

For more information, visit ColemanServices.org.

CONTACT: Coleman Professional Services Steve Bossart, VP330-676-6921 312831@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-president-and-ceo-announced-301317887.html

SOURCE Coleman Professional Services

