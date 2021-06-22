Cancel
Insights On The Ferrite Magnet Global Market To 2026 - By Region And Type

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferrite Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferrite magnets market reached a value of US$ 5.58 Billion in 2020. Ferrite magnets currently represent the most widely used permanent magnets across the globe. The major raw materials used to manufacture ferrite magnets are relatively inexpensive compared to most other types of permanent magnets. This enables them to be perfectly suited for high volume production runs. These magnets are also termed as ceramic magnets due to their excellent electrical insulation ability. Ferrite magnets are superb in damp, wet or marine environments and exhibit high resistance to demagnetisation and corrosion.Ferrite permanent magnets exist in two forms - Strontium Ferrite magnets and Barium Ferrite Magnets. The Strontium Ferrite magnets are the most commonly manufactured due to having stronger magnetic properties. Ferrite magnets can be found in almost all industries - Automotive, Sensor, Machines, Aerospace, Military, Advertising, Electrical/Electronic, Academic, Design House, etc. They are, however, extremely popular in motors, generators, loudspeakers and marine designs. China currently represents both the largest producer and consumer of ferrite magnets. China's cheap labour and abundance of raw materials has made it a favourable destination for manufacturers of magnets as well as their end users such as manufacturers of electric transformers, inductors and industrial/electronic goods. Other major markets for ferrite magnets include the United States, Japan, India, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ferrite magnets market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.This latest study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the ferrite magnet industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have or plan to have any kind of stake in the ferrite magnet industry. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What are the key success and risk factors in the ferrite magnets industry?
  • How has the ferrite magnets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the ferrite magnets industry?
  • What is the structure of the ferrite magnets industry and who are the key players?
  • What are the various unit operations involved in a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the raw material requirements and composition for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the utility requirements for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the manpower requirements for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the capital costs for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What are the operating costs for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What will be the income and expenditures for a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant?
  • What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Permanent Magnet Market5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Trends5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Price Analysis 5.4 Market Breakup by Region5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Forecast 6 Global Ferrite Magnet Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Trends6.2.1 Volume Trends6.2.2 Value Trends6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Price Analysis6.4.1 Key Price Indicators6.4.2 Price Structure6.4.3 Price Trends6.5 Market Breakup by Region6.6 Market Breakup by Application 6.7 Market Forecast6.8 SWOT Analysis6.8.1 Overview6.8.2 Strengths6.8.3 Weaknesses6.8.4 Opportunities6.8.5 Threats6.9 Value Chain Analysis6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10.1 Overview6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.10.4 Degree of Competition6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 Performance of Key Regions7.1 China 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Japan7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 USA7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 India7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Electro-Acoustic Products8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Electronics Industry8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Power Play Tools8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 8.4 Car Line Industry8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 8.5 Calculating Machines 8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Key Players 10 Ferrite Magnet Powder Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Layout11.4 Plant Machinery11.5 Machinery Pictures11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.12 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain 13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player Profiles14.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. 14.2 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group 14.3 JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd. 14.4 Ninggang Permanent Magnet Materials Co. Ltd. 14.5 Hitachi Metals

