Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nixa Named For Best Web Development Firm In Canada For 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nixa has won the award for Canada's Best Web Development Firm 2021 from the online magazine Corporate Vision.

The Technology Innovators Awards recognize companies that stand out in their industry for their performance and innovation. After winning the award for the best web development firm in Quebec in 2020, Nixa now shines in the national market thanks to its versatility and its constant will to evolve.

"The complexity of the international projects delivered this year once again demonstrates Nixa's expertise and places us as a leader in web development in North America. Congratulations to the entire team!" said Marc Adam, President of Nixa.

With nearly ten years of experience on complex and diverse projects, Nixa has developed significant expertise in the most widely used technologies on the market. Accompanying each of its clients in the development of digital projects, Nixa uses its creativity and know-how to propose the best possible solutions.

About Nixa:Founded in February 2013, Nixa is a digital strategy, web development, application development, software development and content architecture firm. Headquartered in Montreal with locations in New York and Philadelphia, Nixa's teams are composed of a core group surrounded by experienced acolytes from different fields, different disciplines, with a common goal: to make brands shine through a flexible, transparent, innovative, honest and above all, human model.

To see our latest public creations, visit our website: nixa.ca/portfolio

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nixa-named-for-best-web-development-firm-in-canada-for-2021-301317891.html

SOURCE Nixa

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
757
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Web Development#Software Development#Montreal#Application Development#Corporate Vision#About Nixa Founded#View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
SoftwareInfoworld

AI gives development tools a boost

The sudden acceleration in digital transformation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how unprepared most businesses were. One of the biggest problems they still face is the “app gap,” the lack of applications that end users need to do their jobs effectively. Low-code and no-code tools go some of the way to filling the gap, with UI builders and robotic process automation, but there’s still a lot to do.
Small Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Pepper Robot Debut a Small/Medium Business Version

This affordable package allows small businesses struggling with labor shortage to automate their customer service and user experience. With a substantial portion of the economy struggling to find qualified employees to service customers due to the prolonging pandemic, RobotLAB, the leading robotics integrator, is announcing today the availability of a cost-effective, AI-Powered package, designed exclusively for small and medium businesses.
Santa Ana, CAaithority.com

Microsoft Gold Partner, I.T. Responsive Joins Best In Class Managed Service Provider, New Charter Technologies

New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the partnership of I.T. Responsive. Located in Santa Ana, California, I.T. Responsive leads the market as a Microsoft Gold Partner, providing best-in-class solutions and project services to clients. With over 20 years of experience, the team is focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses get a quantifiable return on their technology investments.
Softwaretechwire.net

Top 5 Reasons Partnering With IT Early Drives Automation Success

Robotic process automation (RPA) has moved from buzzword to business-critical application in the blink of an eye. In today’s world, the need to automate as much of your business processes as possible is essential as we look to keep everyone safe and let them work securely wherever and whenever they need.
EconomyMiddletown Press

Aragon Research Identifies a New Market-Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS)-That Will Overtake iPaaS

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The old ways of PaaS and iPaaS are no longer enough for organizations to enable and fuel business transformation. Organizations need a new type of platform service that is holistic and integrated, and starts with business transformation and automation first and foremost. Because of this growing need, and the introduction of new technology and service providers in the market, Aragon has identified a new market that is focused specifically on providing the platform and business architecture services needed to enable business transformation. It’s calling this market transformation platform as a service (tPaaS).
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

CX Startup Officium Labs Launches WorkForward Brand

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officium Labs, a unique customer experience startup, has launched a new suite of enhanced workforce management (WFM) tools under the brand "WorkForward." Powered by popular SpreadsheetScheduler.com technology, the new capabilities further supplement the Officium ServiceStack ® for call center management. The technology...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Prime Technology Services And Predict Ecology Announce Partnership To Develop Blockchain Infrastructure And Systems For Progressive Minerals

CAIRNS, Australia, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Technology Services, an end-to-end technology solutions provider best known for creating the MetaStreme scalable Bitcoin transaction engine, has today announced that it will partner with Predict Ecology, an environmental and ecological consulting firm, to develop proprietary blockchain-based business and operational infrastructure for Progressive Minerals, a mineral exploration and mining company. All three companies are based in the Cairns region of Australia and are driving blockchain business adoption in the Queensland area.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Airties Appoints Nicolas Fortineau As Chief Marketing Officer

ISTANBUL, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that it has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are very proud to have Nicolas Fortineau join our senior leadership team," said...
Technologyautomationworld.com

Digital Twin Consortium Launches Open-Source Collaboration Initiative

With so much data being traded between disparate machines and systems, achieving interoperability has been one of Industry 4.0’s greatest hurdles to overcome. As such, there’s been no shortage of new consortiums, industry groups, and standards-making bodies launched over the past several years. One of the most recent entities to come into being is the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), which was launched in 2020 by the Object Management Group (OMG). The OMG also hosts the Industrial Internet Consortium.
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Automation Market is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems, VMware, Computer Sciences, Citrix Systems

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

Software test automation for the survival of business

In this two part series, we explore the two sides of testing: automated and manual. In this article, we examine why automated testing should be done. To read the other side of the argument, go here. In today’s business environment, stakeholders rely on their enterprise applications to work quickly and...
EconomyBusiness Insider

TransAlta Renewables Named as One of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) has been recognized by Corporate Knights as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2021, an annual ranking of Canadian companies' sustainability leadership performance. Honorees were selected from a pool of 271 Canadian companies with revenues over $1 billion. The Best 50 Corporate Citizens list evaluates and ranks Canadian corporations, against a set of 24 key performance indicators ("KPI"), covering environmental, social and governance ("ESG") indicators, relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information. The Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking sets the standard for sustainability leadership in Canada by showcasing the leading performance for KPIs such as clean revenue, clean investments and diverse leadership at the board level.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Sauce Labs extends error monitoring into production with acquisition of Backtrace

Sauce Labs Inc., a provider of continuous testing solutions, today announced the acquisition of error monitoring startup Backtrace I/O Inc. to extend its platform’s monitoring capabilities into production environments. Backtrace allows development teams to quickly identify and fix bugs across all environments by automating responses to user-affecting errors. It does...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Customer Communications Management Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Adobe, Oracle And Capgemini Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Communications Management Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Customer Communications Management Market size is expected...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Fintech Acquires Cloud-Based Business Intelligence Provider STX Business Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Information Technologies, LLC ("Fintech"), the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its acquisition of STX Business Solutions, a powerful web-based data management platform for the CPG and retail industry built on Microsoft Power BI. Through this addition, Fintech continues to fuel the growth of its data capabilities and further strengthens its commitment to the beverage alcohol industry.
Personal FinancePosted by
HackerNoon

7 Ways to Make Side Income as a Web Developer👨‍💻💸

Want to know how to make side income as a web developer? Then this article is for you. Here you'll get to know which are the best ways to earn well. Well, passive income is one of the strongest income sources someone can have. First of all, in order to make the passive income, you’ll have to put in initial work to set up the streams of passive income, but unlike your 9–5 job you don’t really need to be working every second actively for income.
Softwareapppicker.com

The Benefits of API Integration Services

If you are a business that needs to undergo a “modernization” of your legacy systems then API integration could be the perfect solution for you. This process will help your business thrive in ways you never thought before, from aspects like growth and scalability to a more efficient streamlined workflow and automated business functions.
Texas Stateoakinteractive.com

The 3 Most Popular Law Firm Web Design Trends in 2021

Building a better website helps reinforce the credibility of your law firm and helps you convert more prospective clients into cases. There are a lot of factors that go into designing a website, including content and performance that can grow your practice, but for now, let’s just talk about layout and design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy