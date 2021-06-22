Cancel
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - MNR, FFWM, DSSI, MLHR, EBSB

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TGR Financial, Inc. TGR Financial shareholders are expected to receive First Foundation common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060sadeh@ halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--mnr-ffwm-dssi-mlhr-ebsb-301317854.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
